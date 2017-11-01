Our Favorite Chicken Coop Designs Through the Years A Garden Shed Chicken Coop, Winners of Coolest Coops Through the Years, and More! Backyard Poultry Contributor • November 1, 2017

In case you haven't heard, we've got exciting news for all you Backyard Poultry readers out there! If you have a Web-Only or All-Access Backyard Poultry subscription , you now get six EXTRA e-editions a year, in addition to the six issues you receive every other month. Yup, that's a new issue every month to learn all about chicken care, seasonal concerns like molting, chicken and poultry breeds, egg production and more! Our Fall 2017 e-edition is NOW AVAILABLE and we shared our favorite chicken coop designs. Join us as we take a look at unique coops — from playhouse to henhouse; a water tower fit for chickens; and much more.







In this Issue:

• From the Editor — Backyard Poultry editor, Pam Freeman, discusses the importance of personalizing your chicken coop.

• Chicken Chat — Our readers share their upcycled nesting box ideas.

• Flock Photos — Reader-submitted photos. Learn how you can share your poultry photos too!

Check Out Our Favorite Coop Designs and More:

• Cooper’s Roost — A 100-year-old barn finds new life as a coop.

• Coolest Coops Winners: 2015 — Brandy Meyer gets the coop of her dreams as a birthday gift.

• Coolest Coops Winners: 2016 — Flock owners get creative with a log cabin coop and a saloon-themed coop.

• Coolest Coops Winners: 2017 — Don’t miss these stunning coops: The Best Little Henhouse in Tennessee, a storybook coop, and a wild west chicken town.

• The Cozy Cottage — A Spring-like coop cures the doldrums of Wisconsin winters.

• The Playhouse Chicken Coop — A playhouse gets a new lease on life as an imaginative henhouse.

• A Water Tower Chicken Coop — A shabby chic water tower supplies chickens with collected rain water.

• A National Chicken Coop — A motivated couple turns 12 wood crates into a lovely upcycled coop.

• Cottage House Garden Shed Coop — Garden sheds make great coops, and this cottage design is a true winner.

• Chicken Tractor Shed Conversion — A twist on a traditional garden shed conversion — this one is mobile!

• A Designer Chickens Coop — This coop proves that fluffy butts look great airbrushed.

And more!

