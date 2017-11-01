Adding New Dogs to Your LGD Family Sheep! Magazine Delivers Compelling Feature Articles and the Latest Sheep Information and News Countryside Magazine Contributor • November 1, 2017

Our November/December 2017 issue of sheep! is NOW AVAILABLE, featuring stories that answer questions like, how do you add livestock guardian dogs? Learn why this magazine is the leading source for sheep information for the modern flockmaster seeking to raise sheep for profit or personal use.

Some of our readers have two or three wool sheep that they shear so they can spin the wool and use it themselves. Others own large commercial flocks whose meat and milk they sell all over the world. And still others are somewhere in between. The one thing they have in common is that they all need help solving the inevitable problems that arise when sheep farming. And so we give it to them critical sheep information every issue! You’ll quickly discover that sheep! makes your life better no matter what your interests are, no matter how many sheep you own, and no matter how long you’ve been raising them.

In this issue of sheep!:

Adding New Dogs By Brenda M. Negri

Many operators incorrectly start their livestock guardian dog experience by purchasing, training and using just one dog at a time. They usually find out sooner than later, they should have bought two dogs or more to start. To be used successfully as guardians of livestock, LGDs should be run in pairs or more. A pack provides support, security and psychological and physical development for growing pups. It also provides safety for all, from newborn pups to aged, elderly dogs. The shepherd must understand that the groundwork for adding a new canine to an established LGD pack begins with preparation that starts long before the new pup arrives.

Sheep are stupendous! sheep! is the leading source for the sheep information you need to keep your flock healthy and profitable. Subscribe Now!

How-To: Back-Saving Shearing Table by Don Kilpela

A step-by-step pictorial of how to use a back-saving sheep shearing table.

From the Brink of Extinction By Carol Elkins

In 2004, there were fewer than 100 Barbados Blackbelly sheep in the U.S. It took a while for breeders to realize how critical the situation was. The situation only became evident when we called everyone who allegedly raised this exotic-looking polled sheep only to learn that instead, they raised the horned crossbred (eventually referred to as American Blackbelly).

More Sheep Farming Information in the November/December 2017 issue of sheep!:

DEPARTMENTS



• Scribblings: Fast Away! Is Old Already New?

• sheep! 2017 Photo Contest Winners

• sheep! Photo Contest

• Meeting of Minds

~ Coywolf Expansion: Concerns for Livestock & Human Health

~ Hydatid Disease of Wild Canines Puts Ranches, Farms at Risk

~ “Ramming” Experiences

~ Sheep Biz Economic Impact

~ Sheep Expansion: Know Before You Grow

~ Pictorial “How To” On Back-Saving Shearing Table

~ Census of Agriculture Coming

~ A New Era For Our Farm

~ Monitoring & Enforcement Getting Heavier Handed

~ Hair Sheep Reports

~ A Christmas Story

~ Brody & Brutus: Breed Choice Drives Achievement

• Wool Gatherings

• Sheep May Safely Graze: Preventing Lamb Losses to Foxes

• Price Reports

• sheep! Bookstore

• The Right Sheep, For Stock Dog Training

• Shearing Notes

• Vet Check

• Book Review: Encyclopedia of Animal Predators

• Poor Will’s sheep! Almanack

• News Bleat

~ Aussies Feeding Oats to Get More Ewe Lambs

~ Don’t Rely On Promises of Predator Loss Compensation

~ Eighty-Six Percent of Livestock Feeds Inedible by Humans

~ Vaccines Fight Bacterial Abortion Better Than Antibiotics

~ De-Subsidizing Australian Sheep Increased Flock Productivity

~ Low-Methane Sheep Leaner, Woollier

~ New Opportunities Rising In City Sheep Grazing

~ Maremmas Tested Under Fire Still Protected Sheep

• sheep! Breeders & Classifieds

ON THE COVER:



Photo taken by Clara Mulligan of Avon, New York.

sheep! magazine delivers thoughtful feature articles and the latest sheep information to make every shepherd more knowledgeable and better able to raise healthy, productive flocks for profit and satisfaction.

Never miss another great issue filled with actionable sheep information for today’s flockmaster. With just a few issues of sheep!, you’ll be well on your way to mastering how to raise sheep.

Subscribe to sheep! magazine today.