Poultry Raising Turkeys For Meat How To Raise Turkeys For Fun And Food Jeremy Chartier • November 1, 2017

Raising turkeys for meat, be it for Thanksgiving or simply for the freezer, is a popular project among homesteaders. Sure, it’s far less expensive to buy a turkey in the store. It’s also a lot easier when the bird is already processed for you too, but for some of us, we’d rather do it ourselves.

Turkey on Thanksgiving

In 1621, Native Americans and Pilgrims did, in fact, share a feast, but that’s not where the tradition of the Thanksgiving turkey came from. According to historians, although turkey was on the menu, it was venison that was the center of attention at the time.

Americans didn’t celebrate Thanksgiving until President Lincoln declared a national Thanksgiving Day in 1863. Even after that, Thanksgiving wasn’t widely observed until it caught on in the 1900s. Being a native bird, and an easy way to feed a gathering of people, the turkey became the traditional dish.

Breeds of Turkey

Half the fun of raising a turkey for Thanksgiving is picking a breed. Unlike broiler chickens, where you’re somewhat limited in choices, any turkey will produce an excellent meal. If you want a heritage turkey for Thanksgiving, like the Royal Palm turkey, go for it! If you want a smaller bird, try the Beltsville Small or Midget White. If you have a lot of people to feed, or simply want a big bird, go for a commercial Broad-Breasted Bronze or White. Have some fun with it.

Started Poults

I’m not very good at raising turkey poults, so I leave that to farmers who specialize in it. Instead of buying day-old poults, I buy them at a month old from a local grower. These are known as started poults. Doing it this way is cheaper for me because I don’t have to pay for heat. I also don’t need to worry about mortality rates as I would with day-olds because, at this age, they’re pretty hardy.



Raising Turkeys For Meat

At the 12- to 14-week mark, you can expect hens to weigh 14 to 20 pounds live weight. Toms, on the other hand, should weigh in around 25 to 42 pounds live weight. If you want to estimate your bird’s dressed weight, take 20 percent off their live weight. That’s a ballpark estimation for commercial Broad-Breasted Bronze or Whites, but other breeds should be close to that, with exception to smaller breeds like the Midget Whites.

Feeding Turkeys

When I started raising turkeys for meat, I began buying retail feed (by the bag) at my local feed store. That worked just fine, but when I started growing 30 or more turkeys at a time, I began to buy feed by the ton. I had lots of options back then, but today is different.

Small, local feed mills are going out of business left and right these days, which leaves us with the large name brands of the feed market. These mills have simplified their offerings, which makes it easier on us. You can expect to feed one feed from start to finish, whereas I used to start with a starter, move to a grower and then a finish feed ration.

Check with your preferred feed company’s website for their feeding recommendations. You will likely end up with a single stage game bird ration, but consult the mill’s website first. Whatever brand you pick, stick with it. Changing feed is an easy way to set your birds back developmentally.

Water Troubles

One challenge of raising turkeys for meat is supplying adequate drinking water. Few things will stunt the growth of birds as much as poor water (in quality or volume). For those of us who use gravity-fed nipple drinkers, we can use these systems with day-old poults, but turkeys will quickly outgrow the layer valves.

Valve Styles

Nipple valves come in different styles. These styles provide proper flow rates for specific bird types. Turkey valves offer birds a much higher flow rate, but because of that, they drip. Turkey nipple valves require special drip cups and a controlled input pressure, unlike a layer chicken valve. The real downer is that, if you install a turkey valve in the bottom of a pail as we do with layer nipples, they leak profusely and don’t work well.

Until I find a better solution, or give up and run water and electricity out to my coop, I’ve surrendered myself to trough watering. Using a three-gallon gravity trough waterer is not ideal, but it does give turkeys the volume of drinking water they need. In later stages, I’ve used open five-gallon pails for water, because they consume large amounts of water. Don’t do this with poults. Otherwise, they may drown, but open buckets of water will work for birds over four weeks old.

Other Considerations

Just like growing broiler chickens, plan before you start. Is there a poultry processor near you that will process your birds? If so, how much will it cost? How will you get the birds there and back? If there is no local processor, are you willing to do it yourself? Can you find a plucker and scalder? Can you find help? These are all things you’ll want to consider before you start.

Have you grown turkeys at home? What was your experience? Join us in the comments below!