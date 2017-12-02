Poultry Top 10 Best Chickens for Eggs Having the Right Chicken Breeds for Eggs Makes All the Difference Pam Freeman • December 2, 2017

If you’re in the business of selling eggs, it’s important to have the best chickens for eggs. Whether they’re green, brown or white, those eggs are the commodity you’re selling so they’ve got to be top-notch and plentiful. While your flock may be located in your backyard, your chickens represent more than a fun and delicious hobby, your birds directly help fund your bank account. It’s fun to experiment with different breeds and not worry about the bottom-line, but for an egg business owner, that’s not a luxury that’s often afforded. Picking out the best chickens for eggs is a business decision that’s crucial to success.

So what criteria lands a breed on the best chickens for eggs list? First, laying habits are crucial. Does your breed have the capacity to lay an egg a day or is it more like two to three eggs a week? From there, egg color and size are must-know pieces of information. Does your customer base prefer all white eggs or all brown eggs? For many consumers today, a multi-colored egg carton is appealing. After that, breed size and temperament are less crucial but important facts to know. This way you can provide adequate coop/run space and maybe accommodate your kids that may be helping with the eggs business chores and wouldn’t appreciate a mean chicken.

Below you’ll find some great choices for building your own best chickens for eggs list. You’ll notice many of the breeds have links to Breed of the Month videos that we’ve made online specifically for that breed. So, be sure to watch the videos since they contain lots of great information!

Australorp

This breed holds the record for egg-laying capacity. A hen once laid 364 eggs in 365 days!

Laying Habits: 250 per year

Egg Size: Large

Egg Color: Brown

Temperament: Gentle

“My Black Australorps have been healthy, active and friendly birds from the beginning. They are a great bird to have around kids and family. These are prolific egg layers and do well in hot and cold weather.” – Pam Freeman, Editor of Backyard Poultry magazine and owner of PamsBackyardChickens.com.

Leghorn

Laying Habits: Very productive. 200-250 eggs would make a good year.

Egg Size: Large

Egg Color: White

Temperament: Active. Females are non-sitters.

“The Leghorn chicken is one of my favorite chicken breeds. I have had both White and Brown Leghorns. They are hardy, curious birds with tons of personality. They reliably produce large white eggs and are some of the best layers in my flock. When no one else is producing, my Leghorns are still going strong.”— Pam Freeman, Editor of Backyard Poultry magazine and owner of PamsBackyardChickens.com.

Sussex

Laying Habits: Very productive. Up to 260 per year

Egg Size: Large

Egg Color: Brown

Temperament: Calm

“Speckled Sussex chickens are friendly, hardy birds that do well in all seasons. They are interesting because no two are exactly alike and their speckling gets more decorative with each chicken molting season.” — Pam Freeman, Editor of Backyard Poultry magazine and owner of PamsBackyardChickens.com.

Rhode Island Red

Laying Habits: Up to 150-250 eggs per year

Egg Size: Large

Egg Color: Brown

Temperament: Docile, but can be aggressive

“Rhode Island Reds are strong, smart, and not at all timid. Add a Rhode Island Red to your flock and she will soon rule the roost.” – Marissa Ames, Ames Family Farm

Ameraucana/Easter Egger/Olive Egger

Laying Habits: 150-200 eggs per year

Egg Size: Large

Egg Color: Blue (Laid by Ameraucana), Blue, Green or Pinkish/Cream (Laid by Easter Egger), Olive green (Laid by Olive Egger)

Temperament: Docile (Ameraucana), Friendly (Easter Egger), Varies (Olive Egger)

Fancy Colored Egg Breeds Blue Eggs Green Eggs Pinkish/Cream Eggs Docile/Friendly Variable Temperament Large Egg Size 150 Eggs per Year 200 Eggs per Year Ameraucana X X X X Easter Egger X X X X X X Olive Egger X X X X

*It’s important to note that Easter Egger and Olive Egger chickens are not a true breed. They are of mixed lineage and are not officially recognized breeds. If you have questions when ordering these birds, make sure to ask the hatchery before you make a purchase. Also, individual Easter Egger chickens will not lay multiple egg colors. For example, if a hen starts they out laying green eggs, that will continue through her lifetime.

Wyandotte

Laying Habits: 175-200 eggs per year

Egg Size: Large

Egg Color: Brown, tan

Temperament: Calm

“They are consistent, reliable layers, are resilient to illness, and have a good sturdy body. The Wyandotte have such a pleasant disposition, and I rarely see them participating in any flock pecking drama. They are not particularly fond of being cuddled, but they are fairly tame and friendly.”— Janet Garman of Timber Creek Farm.

Marans

Laying Habits: 150-200 eggs would make a good year

Egg Size: Large

Egg Color: Russet brown

Temperament: Docile, tidy

“It was a very fresh, speckled brown egg from French Marans hens owned by some friend of May in the country. (Bond disliked white eggs and, faddish as he was in many small things, it amused him to maintain that there was such a thing as the perfect boiled egg.)”— Ian Fleming, From Russia with Love

Orpington

Laying Habits: On average, 175 to 200 eggs per year (While not the strongest layer of the bunch, Orpingtons make up for it in friendliness; a perfect breed to have around kid helpers!)

Egg Size: Large to extra large

Egg Color: Light brown to dark brown eggs

Temperament: Generally friendly, easily handled and calm

“Overall, this is a breed I would definitely add to my flock in the future. They are generally friendly birds that are cold-hardy, heat tolerant and lay well through the winter.” – Pam Freeman, Editor of Backyard Poultry magazine and owner of PamsBackyardChickens.com.

Do you have some favorites in your best chickens for eggs list? Let us know in the comments below.