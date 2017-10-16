Poultry

50+ Surprising Chicken Nesting Box Ideas

Chicken Nesting Boxes Don't Have to be Expensive ... Try Home Depot Buckets, Empty Kitty Litter Buckets and More!

• October 16, 2017
Add Comment

New flock owners are always on the hunt for creative chicken nesting box ideas, so we asked our Backyard Poultry readers to share their suggestions, pictures, and advice! Take a look at these fun and original nesting boxes, upcycled from items around the house and farm or purchased on the cheap. Who knew you could get so much life out of Home Depot buckets, milk crates, kitty litter containers and even mailboxes! Plus, don’t miss these tips on the best bedding for chickens to make sure your bedding options are safe and comfortable.

_________________________________

• BELOW: Our newest nest box … the girls love it. — Jennie Adeski Jones

chicken-nesting-box

• BELOW: Our nesting boxes, our small barn. — Jodi Vaske

chicken-nesting-box

• BELOW: I use a nesting trough so no one fights over the same box … if there’s a favorite spot then they have the option of laying next to the current user if they can’t wait their turn.  — Veronica Roberts

chicken-nesting-box

• Plastic potato bins. I stacked four of them. Have nine hens. They just use the bottom one. — Andrew Phillippi

• Milk crates. — Nick French

• BELOW: An old cupboard. — Fawn Stammen

chicken-nesting-box

• BELOW: Five-gallon buckets with a 2×4 across the bottom of the open end. — John Mueller

chicken-nesting-box

chicken-nesting-box

• BELOW: Plastic baskets. They’re so much easier to clean. — Julie Raine

chicken-nesting-box

• BELOW: Plastic Home Depot buckets. Hubby made a wooden stand and they slide in and out for cleaning. — Lisa Adams

chicken-nesting-box

• My husband and I use old plastic totes upside down with a hole cut in them so the can get in and out. — Heather Preston

• BELOW: I got this from a young couple that makes and sells them for extra cash. I am still looking for license plates to cover the rest of the top and sides, and curtains are next on my list. — Jennifer Shcaer Jackson

chicken-nesting-box

• They don’t use them. So basically an uncovered cubby, they all lay in the same cubby too. — James Vriana Beaulieu

• One coop I have 5-gallon buckets and we use straw/hay in them and the other coop we have dish pans with pine shavings in them. We made free-standing shelves with steep roofs so no one nest on/in them. — Jennifer Thompson

• Wood wine boxes. — Kelley Jane Kloub

• BELOW: We modified wooden crates, that are lined with a thick plastic mat and straw. The chicken love these boxes and often want to sleep in them. I had to put something over them because the chickens would roost on the sides and poop in them. But these have worked for well over a year. The burlap shades shake off easily and dry easily when sprayed off. — Amanda Currey

chicken-nesting-box

• I made boxes from plywood and use straw for bedding . — Mark Pieklik

• BELOW — Amey Walker McDow

chicken-nesting-box

• In our coop and outside hut we actually use a square shoe organizer cubby we bought at Menards. In the stalls, we have regular aluminum nest boxes. — Leah Mae Johnson
• Chick-N-Nesting boxes…they turn anything into a coop! — Danielle Sechler-Gunther
• BELOW: Old metal ones. — Sharleen Beth McGaw Hendrickson
chicken-nesting-box
• Metal 10-hole nesting boxes. — Lyndsay Grummet
• Dish pans. — Christine R. Hupper
• BELOW — Nancy Powell
chicken-nesting-box
• We have a single nest box that opens on the outside, and it is really wide, so three or more hens can use it at once, but no dividers. We found the hens would use the same ones anyway and didn’t want to waste hubbies time build a bunch if they just choose favorites and share anyway. — Ericca Colby
• BELOW: My son built my small coop as a birthday present! The nest box is plywood. — Becky Mishler
chicken-nesting-box
• BELOW: We built a custom three-tier box to fit a vintage window. It’s so nice to be able to see in to find the eggs. — Lori Jordan
chicken-nesting-box
• BELOW: Lots of Dengie chicken bedding. — Tine Ton
chicken-nesting-box
• I have wooden boxes built into a stall in the barn that are difficult to clean. They don’t drain so I put a plastic tub in each one with straw. Now when an egg breaks it doesn’t stick to the wood and make a mess. And it’s much easier now to change out the bedding. — Susan Everett
• BELOW: An old play kitchen. — Holly Matherne
chicken-nesting-box
• Store-bought wooden boxes and I use pine shaving for bedding. — Jenny Leslie
• BELOW — Christi Jones
chicken-nesting-box
BELOW: My bantam’s love this one. — Christi Jone
chicken-nesting-box
• BELOW: I built it into the coop. I have access to the two nests from the outside. I placed the eggs in the nests to get the ladies motivated. They are right at 22 weeks old so we should be getting eggs any day! — Scott Branch
chicken-nesting-box
• BELOW: Plastic crates with top flaps. — Kymberly White
chicken-nesting-box
• Milk crates. — Rodney Marical
• BELOW: These are built into the wall and accessible from the outside of the coop. — John Johnson
chicken-nesting-box
• BELOW— Mamahen Shaw
chicken-nesting-box
• 5-gallon buckets. Just lay them on their sides and prop up the front with a block of wood or a brick, works great! — Jacqueline Taylor Robson
• Boxes built onto the back of the coop. — Karla Redden
• Kids bookcases. — Mary Dorcey
• Dishpans from the dollar store. I sized the partitions to fit and keep a few cleaned and ready to go in. They also are removable from the
outside via a hatch. — Mike Hilbig
• BELOW: They have space but lay in the same nest. — Ericca Colby
chicken-nesting-box
 BELOW — Carrie Miller
chicken-nesting-box
• BELOW — Kenan Tufekcic
chicken-nesting-box

• BELOW: Kitty litter hooded pan. Easy to clean. — Chris Carena

chicken-nesting-box

• BELOW: Baby changing table. — April Wilson Brown
chicken-nesting-box
• BELOW: I use the black plastic fruit and vegetable packing cases. Lots of room, though you wouldn’t believe it and very easy to scrub clean! — Eileen Thomaschicken-nesting-box

• Old speaker boxes. — Janene Duffy

• I bought an 8 nest condo from Farm Tek. They love it. I also nail up milk crates they are great for perches. — Carolyn Ellis Niven

• BELOW: Homemade boxes. — Sandra Nevins Bailey
chicken-nesting-box

• BELOW — Carrie Isenhouer Cushman

chicken-nesting-box

• Boxes built onto the side of the coop that I can access easily. I put straw in them. — Courtney Crawford

• BELOW — Isabella O’Mahony

chicken-nesting-box

• BELOW: Milk crates with pine shaving. — Mike’s Misc Sales

chicken-nesting-box

• BELOW: We recycle and work was gonna throw this soda rack out! — Kristin Ransiear
chicken-nesting-box
• BELOW: The Booda … they can be relocated out of the coop so they don’t lay in the yard. And they can be sanitized if they get dirty. They wait in line and also share if they’re impatient. — Donna Nelson
chicken-nesting-box
• BELOW: Kitty litter buckets! — Tanya Pribyl Manthie
chicken-nesting-box
• BELOW — Tammie Beckner
chicken-nesting-box
• Old subwoofer box. — Chuck Sturm
• Artificial grass. — Sharron Lowe
• Tool bins. — William Poling
• Lawnmower catcher with wood shavings from hubby’s toy making. — Kia Ora Dawnie Angell
• We made eight boxes and they all use the same one. — Molly Scott
• We made boxes from plywood & 2x4s. We use pine shavings as that’s what they have preferred. I’ve tried straw and even horse bedding but they like pine shavings. — Carrie Domerchie
• BELOW — Krista Johnson
chicken-nesting-box
• BELOW: Wine boxes. — Siry Bromley
chicken-nesting-box

• Bucket  — Jill Rogers

• BELOW — Kristen Cutlip
chicken-nesting-box
• BELOW: My newest rollaway nest boxes. — Julianne Seguin
chicken-nesting-box
chicken-nesting-box

• BELOW: I use cat litter containers. — Kristen Barton

chicken-nesting-box
• I built my chickens nest boxes, but they preferred laying in discarded sinks and old toilets that were dumped on the ranch I was cleaning up. — Kayla Chang
• Milk crates. — Tom Oates
• The bottom half of a cat carrier. — Brenda Givens
• BELOW: Wood shavings in a renovated dresser. Our first successful mama hen. — April Gardner
chicken-nesting-box
 • Plastic cat litter buckets on their side with the larger part of the cover removed, leaving the smaller part to be a ‘stopper’ so the shavings don’t get kicked out as much. — Diane Allen
• BELOW: Old potting planters. — Angi Toth
chicken-nesting-box
• BELOW: They are plastic. My husband then screwed them into the wall and put a little board in front. The girls love them! I have 10 hens and they use all three every day. Well, one little diva lays on the floor right underneath but the rest use them daily.
chicken-nesting-box
• Dishpans from the dollar store lined with wood chips. — Vicki Campbell
• BELOW: My husband built this for me. — Liz Kinyk
chicken-nesting-box
• BELOW: They’re numbered because the fronts are removable for cleaning, and were made for each box (not interchangeable). Makes it easier for me. — Ruth Ann Clark
chicken-nesting-box
• BELOW — Tracy Joan Case
chicken-nesting-box
• I must be the only person here that does not like to enter the pen to collect eggs, mine are set up in such a way I collect externally. — JR Wallis
• BELOW: We used these bins from Lowe’s and screwed them through the bottom. Girls absolutely love them. — Elisabeth Nyenhuis
chicken-nesting-box
•  Thrashed flax stalks filled 5-gallon buckets. I have a stack of milk crates I slide them into, or I just scatter them around the coop. — Kitsune Nyx
• BELOW: — Bonnie Williams
chicken-nesting-box
• Plastic lawnmower catchers. — Susan Glambert
• Beer boxes. — Andrew Sherman
• BELOW: 5-gallon bucks with holes drilled in the bottom so when I clean them the water can drain out. No curtains, that is just added work to keep clean. Simple is better. — Trish Haygood Hutchison
chicken-nesting-box
• BELOW — Jen Fletcher
chicken-nesting-box
• An old chest of drawers, drawers from an old refrigerator, and old car tires. — Joanne Russell
• BELOW: Old computer screens take out screen and wiring they love them. — Sue Jones
chicken-nesting-box

• BELOW: Home Depot buckets. — Beth Ann Henry Smith

chicken-nesting-box
• BELOW: Freebies from my son’s work. — Christine Cowling
chicken-nesting-box
• BELOW — Deloris Marie Bursott Mills
chicken-nesting-box
• BELOW: I found some old large mailboxes someone threw away and cut the backs out. I mounted them in the front wall of my coop so I can just open the mailbox door and reach right inside! — Marilyn Hill Baxter
chicken-nesting-box
chicken-nesting-box

• BELOW: Built from old wood and steel I found around our farm. — Andrew Weispfenning

chicken-nesting-box
• BELOW — I have used milk crates and wood boxes and 5-gallon buckets. — Penny Coffman
chicken-nesting-box
• If you do yard sales, old night stands can make a nest box, dressers too. I use old parrot cages as well. — Victoria Seaborn
• Wood wine boxes, they are wider. — Barbara Visocchi
• Bee boxes. — Angela Roberge
• Dishpan with pine shavings. — Linda Rice Carlton Abraham
• BELOW: Doghouse
chicken-nesting-box

• BELOW IKEA bookcases. — Amy Hendry Pistor

chicken-nesting-box

•  BELOW: Kitty liter containers, very easy to take out and clean! — Kelli Sizenbach
chicken-nesting-box
• BELOW: This is solid wood. — Deborah Rogers
chicken-nesting-box
 • Timber wine boxes. — Quentin Carter
Anchor
Comments

Leave a Reply

Credit Card Identification Number

This number is recorded as an additional security precaution.

americanexpress

American Express

4 digit, non-embossed number printed above your account number on the front of your card.
visa

Visa

3-digit, non-embossed number printed on the signature panel on the of the card immediately following the card account number.
mastercard

MasterCard

3-digit, non-embossed number printed on the signature panel on the back of the card.

×
Enter Your Log In Credentials
This setting should only be used on your home or work computer.

×
.

Send this to a friend

Shared with you:

50+ Surprising Chicken Nesting Box Ideas

https://countrysidenetwork.com/daily/poultry/chicken-coops-housing/chicken-chat-nesting-box-ideas/