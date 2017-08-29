Livestock Try Suffolk Sheep for Meat and Wool on the Farm Suffolk Sheep Breeders Raise a Sheep Breed That's Ideal for all Climates Janet Garman • August 29, 2017

Suffolk sheep were first recognized in 1797 in sheep breed books. Since 1888, the Suffolk sheep have traveled to new continents and become a staple of American and Canadian sheep farms. The large breed, black faced sheep was developed in England. Originally, a Norfolk horned ewe was bred to a Southdown ram. The offspring of the original cross breeding resulted in a polled lamb.

Suffolk sheep quickly became America’s most common breed of sheep. The breed background of the prolific Norfolk ewe brought extreme hardiness to the Suffolk breed. The Norfolk also had the black face, horns and large size. Even the meat of the Norfolk breed was prized. However, the Norfolk had poor conformation. The early breeders matched the Norfolk with the Southdown and came up with the future Suffolk breed. As often happens with crossbreeding, the offspring gathered up the best of both breeds. The black, open face, bare legs, and beautiful large build makes the Suffolk an attractive sheep. Unlike the Norfolk, the Suffolk is a polled breed, meaning no horns. The calm disposition of the Suffolk sheep makes them a popular choice for 4H clubs and family farms.

How Large do Suffolk Sheep Grow?

The Suffolk sheep grow to a large size range of 180 to 250 pounds in ewes. The rams can reach a hefty 350 pounds! A fairly long lifespan of 11 to 13 years and the excellent fertility rate adds to the popular features. The majority of farms keep the Suffolk sheep for meat production. The lambs are typically sold or butchered at 90 to 120 pounds. The lamb and mutton both are thought to have excellent taste, texture, and flavor. In some cases, cross breeding with other breeds increases the genetic benefits. The Welsh Mountain sheep are named as a breed that increases the meat production in the lambs. Using a Suffolk ram and a Welsh Mountain ewe is a common way to improve the Suffolk sheep flock.

Suffolk Sheep are Easy Keepers