Lifestyle How to Make Goat Milk Soap From Any Homemade Soap Recipe How to Make Soap Using Goat Milk Countryside Magazine Contributor • October 17, 2017

By Sharon Pinnow – When I first became interested in learning how to make goat milk soap, I scoured the internet for information and soap making recipes, and I remember coming across a website that described the process as “tricky” and goat milk as “temperamental.” Of course, they didn’t allude to the secret of their success, so I was left to discover it for myself. While the book Milk-Based Soaps by Casey Makela was a great starting point, in the end, I stumbled upon the rest of the secret by trial and error.

Soap making can be as simple or complex as one wishes to make it. While the cold-process method is still much the same today as it was for previous generations, the knowledge of its precise chemistry has revived the interest of many and has propelled soap making into a medium for artistic expression. A variety of animal fats, vegetable oils, herbs additives, and essential oils allow for a wide range of desirable appearances, scents, and skin-enhancing properties in handmade soaps. This is reflected in the resurgence of soap making as a cottage industry, and a rising interest among small farmers about how to make goat milk soap.

The simplicity of my method for how to make goat milk soap lies in the fact that it can be used for any soap recipe with goat milk. You can turn any homemade soap recipe into a goat milk soap recipe. Why goat milk? First, homesteaders have plenty of it, and second, milk has been used in cosmetics and therapeutic treatments for thousands of years. No one can be sure how many of these properties survive saponifcation (the soap making reaction), but one property is evident in the final product, and that is the soap’s creaminess.

The Rules of Soap Making

Equipment requirements all stem from the fact that lye will react with metals. Your soap making equipment must be made of stainless steel, glass, wood, unchipped enamel, or plastic. Keep soap making equipment separate from eating utensils and cookware.

Safety rules abound when using lye. Lye is a corrosive, potentially fatal chemical that deserves your utmost respect. Used with the proper safety precautions, however, it is not something to be feared. Lye, whether in its solid form or in solution, will eat through many things. As a minimum, use safety glasses and gloves, and work in a ventilated area (lye fumes can also be hazardous). Protect anything else you may value: you skin, your clothes, your countertops, your floors, your pets, and your children.

Necessary Equipment for Making Homemade Soap



Scale

Large pot or bowl (stainless steel, glass enamel)

Thermometer (or two)

Plastic pitcher

Large spoon (wooden, stainless steel, heavy plastic)

Lye container (for weighing lye plastic, glass, stainless steel)

Stick blender (optional)

Mold (plastic, wood, cardboard)

Mold, Liner (freezer paper)

Blanket

How to Make Goat Milk Soap



Oil Phase: Soap can be made form a multitude of vegetable oils and shortening, as well as animal fats and oils. I personally prefer to work with vegetable oils. The oils you will encounter most often in recipes are olive, coconut, palm, and palm kernel. Each has its benefits and limitations, which is why they are often used in combination. Lesser encountered oils include avocado, castor, cottonseed, peanut, soybean, and sweet almond.

Most recipes will call for an amount of oil in ounces. The ounces refer to a weight, not a liquid measurement. Therefore, you will need a scale in order to accurately measure your ingredients. At room temperature, some oils are solid (like coconut) and some are liquid (like olive). Solid oils need to be melted and mixed with the liquid ones. Choose a pot or bowl that best facilitates the method you use for melting your oils. I use a standard glass mixing bowl because I like to melt the oils in the microwave. If the stovetop is your method, choose stainless steel or enamel instead. How big? The three-quart size is a good place to start. This then becomes your reaction pot or bowl. When melting your solid oils, heat them only until they become clear. Then add your liquid oils.

Next, you will need to cool the oils to a temperature of 80-100°F. The temperature isn’t critical, though. I see recipes that call for temperatures of 120-140°F. What is important, however, is that your liquid and your oils are at about the same temperature. For this, you will need a thermometer. The best cooling method is a cold water bath, e.g., partially filling your sink with cool water and placing your pot/bowl in it.

Lye/water phase: Lye is available commercially as beads or flakes. It can be found at your local grocery store under the brand name “Red Devil” (a.k.a. drain cleaner), or through soapmaking supply companies. Like the oils, quantities are measured by weight with a scale. However, the quantity of lye needed as compared to the oils is very small, so it is necessary for your scale to weigh accurately to the ounce.

You will need a sturdy plastic container in which to mix your lye solution. When lye dissolves in water, a great deal of heat is produced…enough heat to melt a flimsy container. A heavy-duty, plastic pitcher with a tight-fitting lid makes an ideal container. You’ll also need a large wooden, stainless steel, or heavy plastic spoon to mix the lye solution. Remember: Do not allow the lye solution to come in contact with metals such as aluminum, copper, iron, etc.

Procedure: Put on protective glasses, gloves, and clothing. Weigh the lye into an appropriate container other than the one being used to mix the solution. Set aside. Weigh the indicated amount of water (understood to be distilled water unless you have very soft tap water) into the plastic pitcher. Add lye slowly to the pitcher while stirring. Fumes will be released, so either lean away from the pitcher or hold your breath for the initial addition of lye. You can then walk away for a few minutes to allow the fumes to dissipate. (Make sure the solution is inaccessible to pets and children!!)

Next, as with the oils, you will need to cool the solution to a temperature of 80-100°F. The idea here is to get the mixture of oils and the lye temperature. To that end, you may wish to purchase a second thermometer, so that you have one for the oils and one for the lye. Again, a cold water bath makes a great cooling agent.

To substitute goat milk for water: Learning how to properly handle the goat milk is key to successfully learning how to make goat milk soap. Goat milk is temperamental if it is not handled properly. The trick is to first pasteurize the raw milk by bringing it to a temperature of 155°F and holding it at that temperature for one minute. Then, cool the milk and freeze it. This process breaks down some of the enzymes that would otherwise cause problems when the milk comes into contact with the lye. Some people feel that this process is unnecessary, but I personally notice a difference when I don’t take the time to do it.

Freeze the goat milk in batch-size quantities or in ice cube trays, so that it can easily be weighed. Thaw the milk (in the microwave if you have one) just enough to be able to transfer it in chunks to the lye pitcher. It is best if it is still mostly frozen; it’ll still work if it’s slushy, but don’t thaw it that much if you can help it.

Put the pitcher of frozen goat milk in an ice bath. For my ice bath, I use a large enamel stockpot that is filled with cold water and two soda-type bottles of frozen water. Then add the lye all at cone to your pitcher of frozen milk. The heat produced by the dissolving lye will melt the milk without overheating it. The dissolving may take awhile because the solution stays cool, but the lye will eventually dissolve.

To make absolutely sure there is no undissolved lye, I filter the solution through a stainless steel strainer into the oils (I sell my soap, otherwise, I wouldn’t do this step). The lye/milk solution will be somewhat thick and pale to bright yellow in color. An orange color indicates that the solution heated up a bit too much. It should still be okay, but next time, make sure the milk is more frozen than slushy and be sure to use the ice bath. The final bar color depends on the color of this lye solution; the lighter the lye/milk mixture, the lighter the final bar of soap.

Mixing the phases: The oil mixture and lye solution should now be at approximately the same temperature. Let the reaction begin! Slowly, drizzle the lye solution into the oil mixture, stirring constantly. Science 101 taught us that oil and water do not mix, hence the need to stir. Our ancestors would have used the wooden lye spoon to stir their reaction by hand. You can do the same. It’ll take at least an hour. Maybe less if you’re lucky, but most likely an hour or more. Alternatively, you can use a stand mixer, which gives you the freedom to pursue other tasks but doesn’t shorten the reaction time appreciatively. The new wonder mixer on the soap making stage is the stick blender. The stick blender is a hand-held blender that has a motor on the top, blades on the bottom, and buttons for hi/low speeds somewhere in between. In most cases it reduces stirring time to 5-10 minutes (just over a minute for me!).

How do you know when it’s done? As you’re stirring, you will notice the reaction mixture becoming thicker and creamier as soap forms. Eventually it will look a bit like vanilla pudding before the pudding sets. When you stick a spoon into the mixture, pull it out, and drizzle some of the soap from the spoon onto the rest of the mixture. The drizzle-on soap will do one of two things: immediately disappear back into the main mixture or sit on top of the main mixture for a split second before sinking down into it. The letter is called a trace. And that is when your soap is ready to be poured into a mold.

For goat milk: If you’re just learning how to make goat milk soap, I recommend the use a stick blender. Blend for one minute and walk away for a few minutes or more. When you return, the mixture is usually at trace and ready to pour. You’ll have to experiment with the timing of this on different recipes when you’re learning how to make goat milk soap from your basic soap making recipes.

Part of the fun of learning how to make goat milk soap is adding other ingredients to your soap, such as dried herbs, ground oatmeal, honey, or essential oils. When learning how to make goat milk soap, the time to add these additional ingredients is after the trace. When adding dry ingredients to the soap mixture, it is best to remove a small portion of the soap with a cup add the dry ingredients to the cup, stir well to eliminate lumps, then return the contents of the cup to the main pot and stir again. Last, drizzle the essential oils into the soap mixture while stirring.

Molding and Insulating: Note: Prepare your mold before beginning to make soap!

Now we’re at the part of learning how to make goat milk soap that uses soap molds! Molds can take on many forms, from the expensive wooden ones sold through mail order suppliers to the free cardboard box from the local grocery store. The most important properties of a mold are that it is sturdy, that it is made of a lye-friendly material, and that its shape facilitates the easy removal of your finished soap.

Sturdy soap molds are necessary because in most cases you will be pouring several pounds of soap into your mold, and you mold needs to maintain its shape for uniform-looking bars. (I’ll leave to your imagination what would happen should your mold fall apart altogether.)

The shape of the mold can vary greatly. The easiest way I’ve found for how to make soap bars is to use a large rectangular mold would allow for a single, thin layer of soap that would then be the thickness of the finished bar (say ¾ to an inch thick). This slab of soap would then be cut into individual bars according to the width/length dimensions you choose. A loaf mold results in a thick, but narrow slab of soap that you would then slice into bars, each slice being the finished bar size. PVC pipe works great for round bars of soap, again slicing to get your finished bar. The possibilities are limited only by your creativity.

Unfortunately, however, small individual bar-size molds do not work for cold process soap, because the soap needs to remain en masse in order to generate the heat needed to finish the soap making process. When choosing your mold as you learn how to make goat milk soap, keep in mind that you will be removing a hardened mass of soap. The best of molds have perfectly straight sides that give your bars of soap nice square dimensions. Molds with a bottom area smaller than the surface area will also work, but your bars of soap will need trimming to be squared off.

Now that you’ve chosen a mold, you will need to line it with freezer paper, available at your local grocery store. This serves to extend the life of your mold and to make it easy to remove your soap from the mold by simply lifting it out. Measure and mark the dimensions of the mold on the freezer paper (the area of the base making an inner rectangle, plus the height of the sides making an outer rectangle), cut out the rectangle you’ve drawn, fold it on the baselines, and set it down into the mold, using masking tape to secure it to the sides of the mold. If you’re using PVC pipe, just roll the freezer paper to fit inside the pipe and seal one end of the PCV pipe before pouring in your soap.

Next, you’re ready to pour your soap into your properly prepared mold. There’s no special way of doing this, just whatever works best for the type of mold you’re using. When your soap is safely in the mold, cover it with a sturdy piece of cardboard and insulate with a blanket. Wrap the blanket around the mold to keep in the heat that the reaction will generate. Now comes the hardest part of the entire soap making process: waiting! Most sources recommend that the mold remain insulated no less than 24 hours. Don’t be tempted to peek…you’ll let out the heat.

In 24 hours, your soap should be hard to the touch, but easy to cut. If the soap isn’t hard, let it sit in the mold for a few more days. Recipes containing a large percentage of an olive oil sometimes take longer to saponify (chemical jargon for “make soap”).

There is some controversy as to whether goat milk soaps should be insulated or not. I can only comment on my own experience – as you learn how to make goat milk soap, you may have different experiences or find a soap making technique that works better for you. I use a slab-type mold and insulate heavily without problems.

Curing your soap: At this point, your cut bars of soap will need to cure for a minimum of four weeks. It takes roughly four weeks for the excess liquid in the soap to evaporate, resulting in a hard bar of soap. However, the soap can be used as soon as saponification is complete. To determine if the reaction is finished, or if you have a lye heavy batch of soap, do the “Tongue Test:” Touch the tip of the tongue to the soap. If you get “bit” or “zapped,” similar to touch a fresh 9V battery, then the reaction Is not complete, or your soap is lye-heavy. When to test the soap? Most properly proportioned soap recipes will completely saponify in 24 to 48 hours.

To do this, place your bars on a piece of brown paper (the uncured bars could pick up dye from colored paper), freezer paper, cardboard, or like material in some out of the way place where there is good ventilation. Turn the bars occasionally, and in four weeks, you will have beautiful, mild, handmade soap ready for use. Congratulations!

When making goat milk soap, once cured, the color of the soap will vary from a creamy off-white to cocoa butter or caramel depending on how warm the milk gets during the insulation period and on what essential oils or other additives are used.

How to Make Goat Milk Soap Using A Basic Soap Making Recipe

Ingredients:

1 lb coconut oil

14 oz palm oil

1 lb 5 oz olive oil

1 lb 3 oz water (or goat milk)

201 g lye

Directions:

See above. This recipe is for a 3-pound batch because it uses roughly 3 pounds of oils. To determine how many four-ounce bars the batch will make, just divide the weight of the oils (3 pounds or 48 ounces) by the size of the bar (four ounces) for 12 bars of soap. This is an approximation as the weight of the lye and any additives will also figure into the equation.

Honey Goat Milk Soap

One of my favorite recipes for how to make goat milk soap is to add honey to the homemade soap. Follow the above recipe, adding 1/8 cup of honey when the goat milk has melted enough to sir the solution, but some frozen chunks remain. The honey will really heat up the lye solution, and it will turn orange so keep it in the ice bath. When is has cooled to the proper temperature, proceed with the recipe in the normal fashion. The bar of soap will be almond in color and smell like candy.

For those of you interested in creating your own soap recipes as you learn how to make goat milk soap, there is an online calculator that allows you to determine the amount of lye needed in a recipe by simply punching in the weights of the oils and/or fats being used. The results appear in chart form and give the different amounts of lye needed to achieve a certain a percentage of fat or oil leftover in the final soap product. An average body soap is made with a 5-8 percent excess of fat or oil. The calculator will also recommend the amount of liquid, whether it be water or milk, to use in the recipe.

Originally published in 2003 and regularly vetted for accuracy.