The Rooster and the Hen: Crochet Christmas Gifts in a Weekend An Easy-to-Make Craft Even if You're Learning to Crochet Backyard Poultry Contributor • December 12, 2017

By Toni Rexroat – There is nothing quite like a handmade gift. Homemade arts and crafts embody a personal love that is hard to replicate in a purchased present. They illustrate the gift of time and share a piece of yourself with the recipient. I learned how to crochet when I was about thirteen. My first projects were crochet edgings around baby blankets. I soon learned how to crochet a scarf and more. So the idea of giving crochet gifts is, to me, synonymous with crocheting. Since that time, I have given a lot of crochet gifts.

One of the benefits of crocheting is that you can make several crochet Christmas gifts in a weekend. I am currently in the situation where I need quick gifts. And knowing how to crochet is about to save my gift giving list once again.

This year, I decided to design crochet ornament patterns for a regal rooster and a setting hen. Each of these little crochet ornaments can be finished in a couple of hours or less. My inspiration was two-fold. First were vintage crochet chicken potholders I had seen at second-hand stores and online. Most were faded and well used. I wanted to recreate the contented appearance of a softly feathered hen sitting on her eggs and the stature of a rooster about to announce the rising of the sun in a crochet Christmas ornament.

The second was my grandmother. For many years I have wanted to crochet a rooster for her. She has over one hundred roosters in her house, and that doesn’t count the hens. I know because I counted them one day. There are chickens in the laundry room, bedroom, and dining room. But the majority of them rest on cupboards, counters, and walls in the kitchen. The cups and even the pot holders are illustrated with roosters and hens. But chicken decorating isn’t confined to my grandmother’s house. There is a rather grand rooster in my mother’s sunroom, and a cast iron rooster fits perfectly into my kitchen.

Roosters are a particularly popular home décor decoration. And it is said that a rooster in the kitchen brings good luck and is a symbol of honesty and fortune. Personally, I think chickens just make people happy. There is nothing like watching a flock of chickens out the window as they make a random dash across the lawn. We have a hen who likes to chase robins—why she will only chase this particular breed of bird we still do not know.

Whether you are learning how to crochet or are already a crochet expert, whether you are crocheting for a chicken collector or want to gift a friend or family member with a little good luck in the coming year, these rooster and hen ornaments make the perfect gift. Plus, who doesn’t need a lucky rooster on their tree, wreath, or decorating a brightly wrapped package! So don’t forget to crochet a few for your own tree!

Ornament Pattern

Finished Size: Rooster about 4 X 5 inches including tail feathers. Hen about 3 X 3 inches.

Yarn: One cone each size 3 thread in white and red, a small amount of size 10 thread in yellow. I used Aunt Lydia’s Fashion Size 3 and Red Heart Classic Crochet Thread Size 10.

Hook Size: Steel hook size 00 (3.5 mm).

Gauge: Gauge is not imperative.

Stitch Guide

Chain (ch): Yarn over and pull through loop on hook.

Slip stitch (sl st): Insert the hook where indicated, yarn over and pull up a loop, pull loop through loop on hook.

Single crochet (sc): Insert the hook where indicated, yarn over and pull up a loop, yarn over and pull through two loops on hook.

Double crochet (dc): Yarn over and insert the hook where indicated, yarn over and pull up a loop, yarn over and pull through two loops on hook two times.

Treble crochet (tr): Yarn over two times and insert the hook where indicated, yarn over and pull up a loop, yarn over and pull through two loops on hook three times.

Double crochet two together (dc2tog): Yarn over and insert the hook where indicated, yarn over and pull up a loop, yarn over and pull through two loops on hook one time, yarn over and insert hook in next st, yarn over and pull up a loop, yarn over and draw through all loops on hook.

Rooster and Hen Body

Rnd 1: Ch 3, sl st in first ch to form ring.

Rnd 2: Ch 2 (does not count as st here and throught), work 14 dc in ring, sl st in first dc to join—14 sts.

Rnd 3: Ch 2, 2 dc in each of fist 3 dc, [dc, ch 1, 3 tr, ch 1, dc] in next dc, 2 dc in each of next 6 dc, [dc, ch 1, 5 tr, ch 1, dc] in next dc, 2 dc in each of next 3 dc, sl st in first dc to join—36 sts.

Rnd 4: Ch 2, 2 dc in each of first 7 dc, 2 dc in next tr, [dc, ch 1, 5 tr, ch 1, dc] in next tr, 2 dc in next tr, 2 dc in each of next 14 dc, 2 dc in next 2 tr, [dc, ch 1, 5 tr, ch 1, dc] in next tr, 2 dc in next 2 tr, 2 dc in each of next 7 dc, sl st in first dc to join—82 sts. Fasten off.

Rooster’s Tail Feathers

Fold body in half. Working through both thicknesses of fabric and starting at the head, join yarn in first st, ch 1, sc in joining sl st, continuing to work through both thicknesses sc in each st around to last 4 st at tip of tail.

First feather: Ch 8, 2 dc in 3rd ch from hook, 2 in next 5 ch, sl st in sc at end of feather, sc through both thicknesses of next st.

Second feather: Ch 10, 2 dc in 3rd ch from hook, 2 in next 7 ch, sl st in sc at end of feather, sc through both thicknesses of next st.

Third and Fourth feathers: Ch 17, 2 dc in 3rd ch from hook, 2 in next 14 ch, sl st in sc at end of feather, sc through both thicknesses of next st. Fasten off. Coax feathers to curl by twisting if needed.

Rooster’s Comb

With red, sl st in base of tr at top of head, ch 5, sl st in joining sl st, sl st in middle of post of same tr, ch 5, sl st in sl st just worked, sl st in top of same post, ch 5, sl st in sl st just worked. Fasten off.

Rooster’s Legs

Join yellow yarn in a st along the chest of the rooster. *Ch 11, sc in 2nd ch from hook and next ch, sl st in next ch, **ch 3, sc in 2nd ch from hook and in next ch, sl st in next ch (same ch as previous sl st); rep from ** one time***, sc in each ch to rooster’s chest, sl st in next 2 sts of rooster’s chest; rep from * to *** one time. Fasten off.

Hen’s Feathered Trim

Fold body in half. Working through both thicknesses of fabric and starting at the head, join yarn in first st, ch 1, sl st in first 4 sts, *sc next st, 5 dc in next st, sk next st, sl st in next st; rep from * to end of tail. Fasten off.

Hen’s Comb

With red, sl st in base of tr at top of head, ch 3, sl st in joining sl st, sl st in middle of post of same tr, ch 3, sl st in sl st just worked, sl st in top of same post, ch 3, sl st in sl st just worked. Fasten off.

Rooster’s and Hen’s Beaks

Join yellow in 2nd st, ch 2, dc2tog. Fasten off.

Rooster’s Wattle

Join red at base of beak, ch 2, dc in same st, [dc, sc] in next st. Fasten off and weave in loose ends.

Hen’s Wattle

Join red at base of beak, ch 2, dc in same st, sc in next st. Fasten off and weave in loose ends.

Hanger

Join white to rooster or hen’s back, ch 35, sl st in join. Fasten off and weave in loose ends.

Do you have any crochet Christmas gifts in a weekend projects that you like to make? Please share below. We’d love to see your handiwork!