Lifestyle How to Make Rice Pudding for Family and Friends Learn How to Make Old Fashioned Rice Pudding with Cooked Rice Rita Heikenfeld • October 26, 2017

Rice pudding. Those two words have a way of evoking pleasant memories of days gone by. I took a bowl of sweet rice pudding to my elderly neighbor. He told me how his Grandma made huge pans of rice pudding on her wood stove. Comforting rice pudding is among the most treasured of desserts.

Like vintage bread puddings and easy pie recipes, homemade rice puddings are showing up as featured desserts in restaurants and at home. Warm or chilled, a bowl of rice pudding is just the best way to end a meal. Learn how to make rice pudding and you’ll have a dessert that says “I love you” in a way that nothing else can.

How to Make Rice Pudding: A Basic Old Fashioned Recipe

Once you learn how to make rice pudding, try different flavorings and toppings.

Ingredients

3/4 cup short or medium grain rice

2 cups whole milk, divided into 1-1/2 cups and 1/2 cup

3/4 cup sugar or less to taste

1 large egg

2 teaspoons vanilla

Instructions

Cook rice: Bring 1-1/2 cups water to a boil. Stir in rice. Lower to a simmer and cook, covered, 15-20 minutes, or until rice is tender and all or most of the liquid is absorbed. Separately, over low heat, pour in 1-1/2 cups milk and the sugar in a pan. Cook until sugar dissolves. Stir in cooked rice. Continue to cook until mixture is creamy and fairly thick, about 10 minutes or so. Stir occasionally. This can be made ahead and rewarmed. Whisk egg, vanilla and 1/2 cup milk together. Pour this into rice mixture and cook, stirring constantly, until egg is cooked, about 8 to ten minutes. The mixture may bubble around the edges a little but that’s ok. A dash of cinnamon finishes it off. Serves six.

Rice Pudding with Coconut Milk, Almonds and Cherries

When I learned how to make rice pudding with coconut milk, I knew I had the perfect dessert for entertaining. Some coconut milk has a layer of “cream” on top. Stir that into the milk before using.

Ingredients

2 cans plain coconut milk (not cream of coconut, just milk made from fresh coconut)

1-1/4 cups water

1/2 to 3/4 cup sugar

Pinch of salt

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1-1/4 cups short-grain rice

1 cup golden raisins, dried cherries, chopped, or your favorite dried fruit

3/4 cup toasted almonds

Instructions

Heat milk, water, sugar, salt and vanilla to a boil over medium heat in a three-quart saucepan. Stir in rice, reduce heat to a simmer and cook, covered, until rice is tender, about 20 minutes or so. Stir occasionally and watch so that mixture doesn’t boil over. Most, if not all, of the liquid, will be absorbed. Stir in fruit and nuts or use them as a topping. Serves six.

Change it up: Make a Rice Mold

Press your hot rice mixture into a springform pan or nine-inch ring mold that has been sprayed with cooking spray for easy release. Chill thoroughly and unmold. This looks nice garnished with mandarin oranges if desired. Slice to serve.