Lifestyle Dehydrating, Pickling, and Freezing Egg Whites and Yolks 3 Food Preservation Methods to Preserve Extra Eggs Mary Christiansen • October 30, 2017

Eggs are a healthy source of protein around the world, and there are a variety of ways to preserve extra eggs. Look beyond deviled eggs and egg salad sandwiches. Think preservation! Think dehydrating, pickling and freezing eggs whites and yolks.

Freezing

You can plan on freezing egg whites and freezing egg yolks separately or together. My trays were too small for our large eggs, so I decided freezing egg whites separately from the yolks was the best strategy.

Slip the egg into the freezing cube compartment, cover with plastic wrap and freeze until solid. After you’re done freezing egg whites or yolks, pop out of the trays, and package in airtight containers. I package mine two to four eggs per container because that is what most recipes need. That way, I only need to pull out one container rather than a container with a dozen frozen eggs and risk the others thawing before I get them back into the freezer. I use airtight plastic bags, but any airtight containers are fine.

TO USE:

Pull out the number of eggs needed for the recipe. Allow to thaw, then use the same way as if the eggs were freshly laid.

NOTE: I have found that frozen eggs are best used in casseroles and baked goods. They do not fry up well.

DEHYDRATING

NEEDED FOR DEHYDRATED EGGS

Dehydrator

Plastic Wrap or Dehydrator sheets

AirTight Containers

Blender, or Food processor

Pastry cutter

Break eggs into a bowl. Beat the eggs until light and fluffy. Do NOT add anything to the eggs.

Cover the bowl lightly with plastic wrap. Microwave at high power about one minute, then stir with a fork. Continue to microwave and stir until the egg is thoroughly cooked. Then remove from the microwave and fluff with a fork. With a pastry cutter/blender, chop up the egg as fine as you can. Pour the egg onto prepared dehydrator sheets. Set the dehydrator between 145 and 155 degrees until the egg is completely dry. At about two hours, check the eggs by picking up a bit with your fingers. If dry, it should crumble easily. If not thoroughly dry, it will be spongy. Allow to continue to dry, checking in another hour, until all particles crumble. While individual brands vary, the drying process takes about 3 to 3-1/2 hours if the dehydrator has a circulating fan.

When dry, allow to thoroughly cool. Pour into a blender or food processor and pulse until the egg is powder-like. Shaking the blender container periodically will help keep the dry egg loose. When completely powdered, store in airtight containers or food saving bags.

NOTE: I found that 4 large eggs scrambled will fill one dehydrator tray. It is helpful to make sure the scrambled eggs are broken into very small pieces because they will dry faster. You can scramble the eggs in a cast iron skillet, just do not add oil, seasoning or milk. I do NOT recommend solar drying for eggs.

TO USE:

Use in any recipe calling for egg. 1 Tablespoon Dried/powdered egg = 1 whole fresh egg.

You can reconstitute the egg powder by adding a little water, broth or milk product. If using without reconstituting, you will need to adjust liquid in your recipe.

EASY PICKLED EGGS RECIPE:

Pickled eggs are a favorite that can be eaten alone. They can also be sliced and added to sandwiches, green salad topping, potato or pasta salad and even deviled. The pickle brine can be sweet, dill, hot ‘n sweet or spicy to your own taste.

SUPPLIES:

Mason Jar

Vinegar

Pickling spices or Pickling Brine

Boiled Eggs (peeled)

Boil, bake or steam your eggs by your preferred method. Peel the eggs, placing them in a clean Mason jar, firmly packing them so they do not float. Pour in your preserved pickling brine, or make up your favorite pickling brine.

For a quick version, use reserved pickle brine from store-bought or home canned pickles.

Allow the eggs to sit in the brine in the refrigerator up to a week to absorb the brine.

Add beet juice, turmeric, or smoked paprika to your brine for colorful pickled eggs. Add thinly sliced onions, hot peppers or hot sauce if you enjoy a hotter version of pickled eggs.

NOTE: Freshly laid eggs that are boiled are difficult to peel. For best results, allow the eggs to sit a few days before boiling. I do nothing special when I boil my eggs. I place the eggs in a kettle, cover with water, bring to a boil and boil 10 to 15 minutes. I do not add anything to the water. I pour off the hot water, then run cold water over the eggs so the egg will contract from the shell. You can use ice water, but I only use cold tap water.

NOTE: I pour off the hot water into another container to reserve and allow to cool, then I give my chickens the mineral and calcium-rich water as their regular water portion.

Interested in additional food preservation methods? Download Countryside’s guide to how to can food and more!

Originally published in 2014 and regularly vetted for accuracy.