Poultry 101

From the June-July 2017 issue

Showing Poultry 101

Where to Start When Picking Show Quality Chickens

• May 10, 2017
Add Comment
show-chicken-breeds

Article Excerpt

Picking show chicken breeds for your first foray into the world of fancy poultry can be as daunting as trying to understand genetics. But with a few simple pointers, you

—End of excerpt—

Comments

Leave a Reply

Credit Card Identification Number

This number is recorded as an additional security precaution.

americanexpress

American Express

4 digit, non-embossed number printed above your account number on the front of your card.
visa

Visa

3-digit, non-embossed number printed on the signature panel on the of the card immediately following the card account number.
mastercard

MasterCard

3-digit, non-embossed number printed on the signature panel on the back of the card.

×
Enter Your Log In Credentials
×
.