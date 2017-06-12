Permaculture, Gardening with Chickens

Bob wanted to control the chickens’ activities so they would benefit the gardens, not damage them. He accomplished this goal by building a chicken tractor the size of his raised beds. The birds do a great job of excavating the bed, adding their excrement, and eating any weed seeds and insects. The coop and run are visible behind the garden beds.
Article Excerpt
By Bob Egert, The Garden of Egert
Crooked Creek Ranch, Texas
We moved to the country three years ago. We are living on a 140-acre parcel that was formerly a cow pasture.