Six Basics for Chicken Coop Design

Article Excerpt
When thinking about basic chicken coop design, you need to consider six main things. From there, use your imagination to create your perfect coop!…
—End of excerpt—
Credit Card Identification Number
This number is recorded as an additional security precaution.
American Express
4 digit, non-embossed number printed above your account number on the front of your card.
Visa
3-digit, non-embossed number printed on the signature panel on the of the card immediately following the card account number.
MasterCard
3-digit, non-embossed number printed on the signature panel on the back of the card.
×
.
Enter Your Log In Credentials
×
loved the article but would have loved the plan to the coop in the picture