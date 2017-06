Pine Meadows’ Hobby Farms Easy-Clean Chicken Coop

By Jerry Hanson, Pine Meadows Hobby Farm, Oregon In November of 2012, my wife and I found five acres to purchase from our county’s surplus property auction. This farm is a distance of one

If you are not a subscriber:

If you are a subscriber, log in here .

From the March-April 2015 issue

Credit Card Identification Number

This number is recorded as an additional security precaution.

American Express

4 digit, non-embossed number printed above your account number on the front of your card.



Visa

3-digit, non-embossed number printed on the signature panel on the of the card immediately following the card account number.



MasterCard

3-digit, non-embossed number printed on the signature panel on the back of the card.