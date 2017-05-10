Chickens in a Minute: How to Keep Chickens Cool in Summer

Article Excerpt
It’s important to know how chickens cool themselves. They don’t sweat like us. Instead, they spread their wings and lift their feathers to let heat escape.…
—End of excerpt—
Credit Card Identification Number
This number is recorded as an additional security precaution.
American Express
4 digit, non-embossed number printed above your account number on the front of your card.
Visa
3-digit, non-embossed number printed on the signature panel on the of the card immediately following the card account number.
MasterCard
3-digit, non-embossed number printed on the signature panel on the back of the card.
×
.
Enter Your Log In Credentials
×