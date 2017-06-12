Chicken Coops & Housing

From the e-edition Summer 2017 issue

It’s HOT Out There!

Caring for Your Poultry in Hot Weather

• June 12, 2017
Add Comment
Chickens in Summer

Article Excerpt

By Dave Anderson
President of American Poultry Association
As summer heats up, it is a good time to think about protecting our birds from the extreme heat we can expect over the

—End of excerpt—

Comments

Leave a Reply

Credit Card Identification Number

This number is recorded as an additional security precaution.

americanexpress

American Express

4 digit, non-embossed number printed above your account number on the front of your card.
visa

Visa

3-digit, non-embossed number printed on the signature panel on the of the card immediately following the card account number.
mastercard

MasterCard

3-digit, non-embossed number printed on the signature panel on the back of the card.

×
Enter Your Log In Credentials
×
.