Article Excerpt
It’s the Big Evil in canning. Botulism causes paralysis, death, and long-term rehabilitation for survivors. Understanding how it forms keeps you safe.…
—End of excerpt—
Credit Card Identification Number
This number is recorded as an additional security precaution.
American Express
4 digit, non-embossed number printed above your account number on the front of your card.
Visa
3-digit, non-embossed number printed on the signature panel on the of the card immediately following the card account number.
MasterCard
3-digit, non-embossed number printed on the signature panel on the back of the card.
×
.
Enter Your Log In Credentials
×
The section on botulism toxin contains serious errors. The author quotes authorities who confuse botulism toxin (which can be deactivated by cooking) with botulism spores (which can be killed only by pressure cooking). Botulism toxin is deactivated by boiling for 10 minutes.