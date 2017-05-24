Self-Reliant Living

From the July-August 2017 issue

Top Nine Favorite Backyard Farmer Hacks

• May 24, 2017
Add Comment
homesteading-supplies

Article Excerpt

Nifty gadgets have their place on the homestead but sometimes you just can’t go down that often-pricey path. Don’t get me wrong — I’m a hopeless fan of wonky inventions

—End of excerpt—

Comments

Leave a Reply

Credit Card Identification Number

This number is recorded as an additional security precaution.

americanexpress

American Express

4 digit, non-embossed number printed above your account number on the front of your card.
visa

Visa

3-digit, non-embossed number printed on the signature panel on the of the card immediately following the card account number.
mastercard

MasterCard

3-digit, non-embossed number printed on the signature panel on the back of the card.

×
Enter Your Log In Credentials
×
.