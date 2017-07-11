From the September-October 2017 issue
Rat-Hunting Dogs: An Organic Pest Control Option
JReed Explains Why His Rat-Catching Dogs Avoid Dangerous Issues
Article Excerpt
Got a rat problem? You can try traps, poisons…or rat-hunting dogs. This organic concept is the reason rat terriers exist today.…
—End of excerpt—
Hi. I live in the United Kingdom and would love to purchase just the one magazine featuring the “Controlling rodents on the homestead” by Jordan Reed . I correspond with Jordan via Facebook due to our mutual interest in catching rats with working terriers. Is it possible to purchase this one copy ? Also, I write articles on working terriers on a fairly regular basis for a couple of English country sports magazines ( The Countryman’s Weekly etc ) and would be only too happy to submit an article on ratting with dogs for your magazine to hopefully give an interesting slant on terrier work here in the UK for your readers in the U.S.A.
Kindest regards
Phill Kettle.