Homesteading Special Issue: The Ideal Homestead — What is ”The Good Life?” Countryside Magazine Contributor • August 19, 2016

Gardening, raising livestock, farming, building, repairing, remodeling, learning and experiencing new things every day, what a life! Breathing fresh air, spring flowers with all of their intoxicating smells, sweating in the summer sun, crisp autumn days, and even Ol’ Jack Frost biting at your nose, ears, fingertips and toes are all part of it. There is nothing more inviting than a warm fire and the aromas coming from that old wood cookstove on those cold, quiet winter days.

Bring on the snow because when those blades of grass pop their heads out of that white blanket in the spring they will be strong, fat and ready to give the earth all their splendor and nutrients as they have done and will continue to do for eternity. Spring brings the joys of working the warm, fertile soil, inhaling its mossy, pungent aroma and the promise of new life from one tiny seedling. The earth is unselfish and will give forth a harvest of such abundance that it will feed every living creature that walks, crawls or swims on this marvelous planet, expecting nothing in return but love and tender care, which the homesteader does so naturally.

When those bountiful harvests are in, and even if not so bountiful, plans are being made for a more productive garden next year. Woodpiles are growing and woodsheds are being filled, fields are being prepared for their winter rests. Hay is piled high in neat stacks closer to the homes of livestock, gardens are turned over, chimneys are cleaned, ready for another season of soot, shelves and freezers are stocked full of those homegrown goodies.

Homesteaders are a special group of people who are willing to endure all of nature’s hardships to enjoy the simple pleasures of changing seasons, the satisfaction of a job well-done, wildlife in all its glory… the pleasure of life as it was meant to be lived.