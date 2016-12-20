IN EVERY ISSUE Countryside Back Issues Available

HOBBIES The Lessons of Mindy Lighthipe and Her Artful Garden

GRASSROOTS From Famine to Feast

Art is long and life is short. With many of our growing seasons coming to an end, a great way to preserve our ornamental and vegetable crops is by drawing them.

If you are not a subscriber:

If you are a subscriber, log in here .

From the Jan-Feb 2017 issue

Credit Card Identification Number

This number is recorded as an additional security precaution.

American Express

4 digit, non-embossed number printed above your account number on the front of your card.



Visa

3-digit, non-embossed number printed on the signature panel on the of the card immediately following the card account number.



MasterCard

3-digit, non-embossed number printed on the signature panel on the back of the card.