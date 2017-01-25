By Lori Davis, New York Because we raise our own food and run an organic farm, we are often asked if we are “preppers”. This often comes from people who’ve not

If you are not a subscriber:

If you are a subscriber, log in here .

From the March-April 2017 issue

Credit Card Identification Number

This number is recorded as an additional security precaution.

American Express

4 digit, non-embossed number printed above your account number on the front of your card.



Visa

3-digit, non-embossed number printed on the signature panel on the of the card immediately following the card account number.



MasterCard

3-digit, non-embossed number printed on the signature panel on the back of the card.