From the July-August 2017 issue

Migratory Insects Fly Above Us in Stunning Numbers

• May 24, 2017
It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, its radar spotting trillions of migratory insects above us. Yes, overhead as far as the eye can see are swarms of migratory insects that take flight during spring and fall.…

