Fruit & Vegetable Garden

From the e-edition Spring 2017 Growing issue

Plant Pumpkins Now For Fall Faces Later

• May 3, 2017
Add Comment
pumpkins

Article Excerpt

By Nancy Pierson Farries, South Carolina
If you want a Jack-o-lantern for Halloween, a big pumpkin for harvest season decor, or pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving, you can grow just what you

—End of excerpt—

Comments

Leave a Reply

Credit Card Identification Number

This number is recorded as an additional security precaution.

americanexpress

American Express

4 digit, non-embossed number printed above your account number on the front of your card.
visa

Visa

3-digit, non-embossed number printed on the signature panel on the of the card immediately following the card account number.
mastercard

MasterCard

3-digit, non-embossed number printed on the signature panel on the back of the card.

×
Enter Your Log In Credentials
×
.