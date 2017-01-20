Fruit & Vegetable Garden

From the March-April 2017 issue

Find a Sweet Spot for Growing Eggplants

• January 20, 2017
Add Comment
Eggplant

Eggplants are perfect substitutes for meat in most dishes.

Article Excerpt

Spongey, Bitter, mushy.

Compared to Brussel sprouts and Congress’s approval ratings, eggplants only score slightly higher. This should not be the case! Eggplants are versatile in the kitchen, easy to grow and

—End of excerpt—

Comments

Leave a Reply

Credit Card Identification Number

This number is recorded as an additional security precaution.

americanexpress

American Express

4 digit, non-embossed number printed above your account number on the front of your card.
visa

Visa

3-digit, non-embossed number printed on the signature panel on the of the card immediately following the card account number.
mastercard

MasterCard

3-digit, non-embossed number printed on the signature panel on the back of the card.

×
Enter Your Log In Credentials
×
.