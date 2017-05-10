From the Editor

From the June-July 2017 issue

Chilling With My Flock

• May 10, 2017
Add Comment

Article Excerpt

I love this time of year. School's out and summer's in full swing. My chickens love it too. I have a free range flock and they take full advantage of all the daylight hours. There's plenty of grass to eat plus lots of bugs and small critters to consume along…

—End of excerpt—

Comments

Leave a Reply

Credit Card Identification Number

This number is recorded as an additional security precaution.

americanexpress

American Express

4 digit, non-embossed number printed above your account number on the front of your card.
visa

Visa

3-digit, non-embossed number printed on the signature panel on the of the card immediately following the card account number.
mastercard

MasterCard

3-digit, non-embossed number printed on the signature panel on the back of the card.

×
Enter Your Log In Credentials
×
.