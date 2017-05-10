Chilling With My Flock

I love this time of year. School's out and summer's in full swing. My chickens love it too. I have a free range flock and they take full advantage of all the daylight hours. There's plenty of grass to eat plus lots of bugs and small critters to consume along…

If you are not a subscriber:

If you are a subscriber, log in here .

From the June-July 2017 issue

Credit Card Identification Number

This number is recorded as an additional security precaution.

American Express

4 digit, non-embossed number printed above your account number on the front of your card.



Visa

3-digit, non-embossed number printed on the signature panel on the of the card immediately following the card account number.



MasterCard

3-digit, non-embossed number printed on the signature panel on the back of the card.