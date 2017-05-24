Country Conversation & Feedback From the July-August 2017 issue Country Conversation & Feedback — July/August 2017 Country Conversation & Feedback « Previous Next » Countryside Magazine Contributor • May 24, 2017 Add Comment If you are a subscriber, log in here. If you are not a subscriber: Subscribe Now Article ExcerptA One-of-a-Kind Bird Nest COUNTRYSIDE: We had a pretty good wind here in California a couple days ago, this fell out of the palm tree in our front yard. It landed … —End of excerpt—