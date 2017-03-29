Capture Your Countryside

From the May-June 2017 issue

I Am Countryside — May/June 2017

Show us what homesteading means to you. Send us photos from your homestead!

COUNTRYSIDE IS PROUD TO PRESENT AN ON-GOING PHOTO CONTEST. SEND US PHOTOS FROM YOUR HOMESTEAD—
each issue’s “Featured Photo” will receive a FREE COUNTRYSIDE T-shirt!
E-mail your photo(s) as a jpeg attachment(s) to friend@countrysidemag.com with “Capture Your Countryside” in the subject line, be sure to include your name, mailing address, phone number…

