From the March-April 2017 issue
Capture Your Countryside — March/April 2017
Countryside is proud to present an on-going photo contest. Send us photos from your homestead!
Article Excerpt
COUNTRYSIDE IS PROUD TO PRESENT AN ON-GOING PHOTO CONTEST. SEND US PHOTOS FROM YOUR HOMESTEAD—
each issue’s “Featured Photo” will receive a FREE COUNTRYSIDE T-shirt!
E-mail your photo(s) as a jpeg attachment(s) to friend@countrysidemag.com with “Capture Your Countryside” in the subject line, be sure to include your name, mailing address, phone number…
—End of excerpt—