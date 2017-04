ON THE COVER: — The black Spanish is the only breed with an entirely white face. Photo courtesy of Dyanna Byers, California.

After moving to the country, one day a rooster and hen came onto our property. Not sure where they belonged, asked around the neighborhood to no avail, no one claimed them. The rooster, Wylie, kept hanging around our property and the hen, Maude decided to take up residence in the…

If you are not a subscriber:

If you are a subscriber, log in here .

From the e-edition Spring 2017 issue

Credit Card Identification Number

This number is recorded as an additional security precaution.

American Express

4 digit, non-embossed number printed above your account number on the front of your card.



Visa

3-digit, non-embossed number printed on the signature panel on the of the card immediately following the card account number.



MasterCard

3-digit, non-embossed number printed on the signature panel on the back of the card.