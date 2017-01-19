Gertrude McCluck

From the February-March 2017 issue

Gertrude McCluck — 12/1

Youth: Chicken in Charge

• January 19, 2017
Add Comment
Gertrude_McCluck_Logo2

Article Excerpt

Hello Poultry Pals,
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! (And it has nothing to do with the winter holidays that have passed.) As the old crooner Tom Pullet sang,

—End of excerpt—

Comments

Leave a Reply

Credit Card Identification Number

This number is recorded as an additional security precaution.

americanexpress

American Express

4 digit, non-embossed number printed above your account number on the front of your card.
visa

Visa

3-digit, non-embossed number printed on the signature panel on the of the card immediately following the card account number.
mastercard

MasterCard

3-digit, non-embossed number printed on the signature panel on the back of the card.

×
Enter Your Log In Credentials
×
.