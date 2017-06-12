Poultry Talk – Summer E-Edition 2017

Article Excerpt
Using Apple Cider Vinegar
How often do you use vinegar? How much vinegar per gallon of water?
Joe
Hi Joe,
Apple Cider Vinegar can be used in water for chickens to discourage slime build
…
—End of excerpt—
Credit Card Identification Number
This number is recorded as an additional security precaution.
American Express
4 digit, non-embossed number printed above your account number on the front of your card.
Visa
3-digit, non-embossed number printed on the signature panel on the of the card immediately following the card account number.
MasterCard
3-digit, non-embossed number printed on the signature panel on the back of the card.
×
.
Enter Your Log In Credentials
×