Poultry Talk – Summer E-Edition 2017

Apple Cider Vinegar can be used in water for chickens to discourage slime build

Using Apple Cider Vinegar How often do you use vinegar? How much vinegar per gallon of water?

If you are not a subscriber:

If you are a subscriber, log in here .

From the e-edition Summer 2017 issue

Credit Card Identification Number

This number is recorded as an additional security precaution.

American Express

4 digit, non-embossed number printed above your account number on the front of your card.



Visa

3-digit, non-embossed number printed on the signature panel on the of the card immediately following the card account number.



MasterCard

3-digit, non-embossed number printed on the signature panel on the back of the card.