If you have health-related poultry questions, send them to us at Backyard Poultry, Attn: Answer Man, 145 Industrial Dr., Medford, WI 54451 or email to pjf@bypforums.com. All submissions will be considered for print publication. Please include your name and hometown with your questions, which should be as detailed…

If you are not a subscriber:

If you are a subscriber, log in here .

From the February-March 2017 issue

Credit Card Identification Number

This number is recorded as an additional security precaution.

American Express

4 digit, non-embossed number printed above your account number on the front of your card.



Visa

3-digit, non-embossed number printed on the signature panel on the of the card immediately following the card account number.



MasterCard

3-digit, non-embossed number printed on the signature panel on the back of the card.