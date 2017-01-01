Crafting with Wood Pallets offers readers innovative new projects for transforming wood pallets into all types of beautiful, useful items for the home and garden. Packed with color photos and easy-to-follow instructions for over 25 DIY projects, this book shows how to build, paint, and finish unique gifts, decor, and furniture, including:
• Chic wine bar
• Handy step stool
• Family chalkboard
• Inspiring word art
• Cute jewelry organizer
• Rustic coffee table
- Author:
- Becky Lamb
- ISBN:
- 978-1-61243-488-9
- Pages:
- 119