Summertime Chicken Care 101 How to Keep Chickens Cool in Summer, Gardening with Chickens, DIY Watering Ideas, and Much More!

If you have a Web-Only or All-Access Backyard Poultry subscription, you now get six EXTRA e-editions a year, in addition to the six issues you receive every other month.

Our Summer 2017 e-edition covers the ins and outs of summertime chicken care. Join us as we explain how to keep chickens cool and hydrated in the heat, and much more! Plus, you'll get chicken coop inspiration, fun flock photos, and answers to common flock challenges from our poultry experts.

In this Issue:

• From the Editor — Backyard Poultry editor, Pam Freeman, addresses summer fun with your poultry while keeping them cool and relaxed in the heat.

• Flock Photos — Reader-submitted photos. Learn how you can share your poultry photos too!

• Something to Crow About — Readers write in about their experience in raising poultry, join us as we learn more about our poultry readers.

• Poultry Talk — Apple cider vinegar uses, molting concerns, and more poultry health questions answered.

Summertime Chicken Care 101:

• Help Chickens Keep Their Cool — 7 tips for helping a flock beat the heat.

• It’s Hot Out There — Caring for your poultry in hot weather.

• Ah! There’s Nothing Like a Good Dust Bath in the Afternoon — Dust bathing is important for a flock’s health and wellbeing.

• Keep Biofilm Out of Your Poultry Flock’s Drinking Water — How to eliminate the smelly scum that develops in waterers.

• How to Build a Poultry Water Stand — Dirty, soiled water can cause illness in your birds.

• Homemade Poultry Waterer — Make a waterer using a cat litter jug.

• Permaculture: Gardening With Chickens — Using a chicken tractor to garden with chickens.

• 3 Tips for Gardening with Poultry — Raising chickens and gardening in a shared environment.

• Poultry & Produce — Tips and tricks for keeping poultry in your garden.

• Test Your Soil to Keep Your Poultry Safe — It’s better to know what metals and minerals your flock is digesting.

• Toxins in the Environment — The environment contains plenty of potential poisons.

• 4 Ways Backyard Chickens Help Gardens — Backyard chickens fertilize, reduce weeds, and provide natural pest control.

• Book Excerpt: The Small-Scale Poultry Flock — Excerpt from the book The Small-Scale Poultry Flock by Harvey Ussery.

• Spanish Breeds — The Penedesenca and Empordanesa are perfect for hot climates.

• Coop Inspiration: Rural Colorado Coop — A life-changing move becomes an inspiration for their new chicken coop.

Backyard Poultry magazine is your best source for information on how to raise healthier, more productive backyard chickens, ducks, turkeys, geese, and even keeping guinea fowl.

How do you keep your poultry cool in the heat? Let us know in the comments below!