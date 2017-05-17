Selling Eggs as a Business and More! 10 Chicken Breeds for Maximum Egg Production; Get Colored Duck Eggs; Starting on the Show Circuit; and More! Countryside Editorial • May 17, 2017

In this issue, Erin Phillips helps you formulate a plan for selling eggs as a business with specifics on marketing, storage, and labeling. Which chicken breeds are best to maximize egg production? This issue has the answer and more must-know information about raising chickens for eggs. Also, tips on how to get started on the poultry show circuit, pigeons 101, high-tech gadgets for the hen house and much more! Looking for a summertime treat? Your chickens will love Lisa Steele’s watermelon soup with mint, and you won’t want to miss Rita Heikenfeld’s recipe for picnic chicken prepared two ways.

Find all this and more in your June/July 2017 issue of Backyard Poultry magazine! Also, with this issue, you can view it as a new flip book style!

In this Issue:

+ A Business Lesson Learned Raising Chickens for Meat — An inspiring story of childhood entrepreneurs.

+ Eggs as a Business — Your backyard eggs can be yummy and profitable!

+ Top 10 Chicken Breeds for an Egg Business — A guide to the best layers.

+ Tips for Buying and Selling at a Poultry Swap Meet — Make the day a success

+ Get to Know Pigeons — Part one in our series on these useful birds.

+ Recipes: Picnic Chicken — Make perfect fried chicken from your stovetop or oven.

+ Showing Poultry 101 — Learn how to get into the poultry show circuit.

+ Want Colored Duck Eggs? Think Genetics! — Achieve an array of colored eggs with ducks.

+ Add High Tech to the Henhouse — Bring your coop into the computer age.

+ Watermelon Soup with Mint — A cool treat your flock will love.

+ Why Are My Chickens Laying Soft Eggs? — Answers to this common summer problem.

More Great Resources, Stories, and Tips in Each Issue:



Photo Essay 12/3: Chickens Bring Peace of Mind After a Long Day

From The Editor 12/3: Chilling With My Flock

Backyard Poultry Bookstore

Poultry Talk: Ask Our Experts

Coming Events

Book Preview — Backyard Chickens: Beyond the Basics

And much more!

