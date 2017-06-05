How to Raise Livestock Guardian Dogs A Guide to Dogs on the Farm, How to Use a Pressure Canner, Explore Four Hydroponic Grow Systems, Welding Basics and More! Countryside Magazine Contributor • June 5, 2017

Using livestock guardian dogs dates back more than 2,000 years ago. In Countryside’s July/August 2017 issue, learn how guardian dogs can be beneficial to farms; how to keep your canines healthy and safe from deadly viruses like Parvo, and how to give them a special treat like our recipe for blueberry cinnamon baked dog treats!

+ A Guide to Dogs on the Farm — Dogs bred for the purpose of protecting livestock from predators and thieves were necessary when nomadic people roamed thousands of acres while raising sheep and cattle. The livestock guardian dog would be placed among a herd or flock and left to stay with the animals. Particular breeds were developed that showed this strong instinct to guard and protect. Not all dogs exhibit these character traits. Some individuals in other breeds may show some intensive protective instinct over your farm animals but they won’t react the same way as a true livestock guardian dog will, when left to do his job.

+ A Guide to Parvo in Dogs — What is parvo in dogs? Should you be concerned about this disease if you are raising a farm dog? Prevention is key to happy, healthy canines.

+ Blueberry Cinnamon Baked Dog Treats — Your pooch will love this special treat! An all-natural baked dog treat recipe packed with antioxidant-rich ingredients, including flaxseed, cinnamon, and blueberries. Antioxidants can be especially beneficial for dogs with eye and skin problems, allergies, illnesses like cancer or just old achy joints.

In this Issue:

+ Calendula: Nature’s Sunshine Herb & More — An easy-to-grow garden must have.

+ Explore Four Hydroponic Grow Systems for Beginners — Growing in water isn’t just for windowsill plant starts.

+ How to Successfully Use a Pressure Canner — A comprehensive how-to-guide to ensure your canning methods are safe and effective.

+ How to Bee a Good Note Taker! — Keeping good hive inspection notes leads to better beekeeping.

+ A Guide to Welding Basics — From the tools to their uses, what you need to get started welding.

+ An Overview of Grass-Fed Beef Production — Learn why this method can produce superior meat, flavor, and texture.

+ Separating Fowl Fallacies From Fact — Chicken myths abound. Know your facts.

Don’t Miss These Great Features and More:

Migratory Insects Fly Above Us in Stunning Numbers

How to Turn One Acre Into a Productive Homestead

How to Raise Crickets for Food

Top Nine Favorite Backyard Farmer Hacks

Also in This Issue:

