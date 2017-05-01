Prepare Livestock Guardian Dogs for Summer and More! Prepare Livestock Guardian Dogs for Summer; Step Inside a Real Flock Shop; Make Pasture and Forages Work for Sheep; and Much More! Countryside Network • May 1, 2017

Our May/June 2017 issue of sheep! is NOW AVAILABLE. Learn why this magazine is the leading source for sheep information for the modern flockmaster seeking to raise sheep for profit or personal use.

Some of our readers have two or three wool sheep that they shear so they can spin the wool and use it themselves. Others own large commercial flocks whose meat and milk they sell all over the world. And still others are somewhere in between. The one thing they have in common is that they all need help solving the inevitable problems that arise when sheep farming. And so we give it to them critical sheep information every issue! You’ll quickly discover that sheep! makes your life better no matter what your interests are, no matter how many sheep you own, and no matter how long you’ve been raising them.

In this issue of sheep!:

Prepare Livestock Guardian Dogs For Summer by Brenda M. Negri

Longer and warmer days are often a time to rejoice in many parts of the USA where winter is a snowbound affair of many months. Livestock Guardian Dogs (LGDs), like other creatures, need some pre-summer preparation, care, and maintenance. Just like winter, summer can bring its own challenges for working dogs. Learn some recommendations for keeping your guardian dogs comfortable and healthy when the temperatures begin to rise.

Challenge Ram, Can Lost Respect Be Regained Via Conquest, Reason Or Trust? By Nancy Jurek

Working with rams can be a challenge, but you can regain respect. Nancy shares her story of dealing with a challenging ram.

A Real Flock Shop By Jacqueline Harp

“Waterford Market, a small, sheep-focused, retail establishment located in Waterford, Virginia is known locally for quality lamb cuts, extraordinary whole-lamb sausage, and farm-to-shop wool products tucked around an eclectic, yet tasteful assortment of candies, ice cream, canned goods, and snacks. For more than three decades, the Waterford Market has been an anchor for the retail business district of a small town and a beloved tourist destination.”

Making Pasture & Forages Work for Sheep By Dean Oswald, Animal Systems Educator, Universty of Illinois

Set annual goals for the forage and pasture grazing system. Under most farm circumstances a forage grazing plan will require several years to implement selected goals. Fencing is a key factor in controlling sheep, which is necessary for animal control and predator reduction. And makes a managed grazing system work. Start fencing plans early. Make problem weed control an early goal, to reduce competition with grazing plants and before adding legumes or forbs to the pasture mix. Grazers should try to optimize pasture yield, quality, and persistence of the forage.

The Raising of Klutzee Marie, Diligence Pays Off By Niki Stevens

Deligence pays off when helping a lamb that was born the smaller of a set of twins. Her mother had dropped her into the dirtiest spot in the barnyard and hadn’t cleaned her off very well. There was a point when this lamb seemed it couldn’t make it. But she had already shown that she was a very determined lamb. Between tube feeding, enemas and antibiotics learn how this lamb was nursed back to good health.

More Than Words By Denice Rackley

Dogs take sights, sounds, and smells into consideration. They know by smell if people and animals are confident or nervous, content or angry and so forth. Being aware of how dogs process their environment, you can begin to understand how to communicate effectively with them.

More Sheep Farming Information in the May/June 2017 issue of sheep!:

DEPARTMENTS



• Scribblings: “De-Nestoring” the Sheep Bix, A Modest Proposal

• sheep! Photo Contest

• Meeting of Minds

~ “Red Wolves” Not a Species?

~ Hay Unroller Cuts Labor

~ Fighting Ruinous Jumbo Flukes

~ How Ear Tags Can Help You

~ How They Sheared On a Table

~ Trademark Protection Awarded Pure U.S. Shetland Products

~ A New Sale for a New Approach

~ Monitoring “Slacker” Ewes Using Electronic Devices

~ Federal or State Lands, Part 4

~ View from Down Under

~ Hair Sheep Reports

• Wool Gatherings

• Sheep May Safely Graze: Coyotes, The Basics

• Shearing Notes

• Price Reports

• sheep! Bookstore

• Sheep Dairying, There’s No Place Better for Sheep Dairying than America

• Poor Will’s sheep! Almanack

• Vet Check

• News Bleat

~ Winter Exercise Helps Lambing Success

~ Show Sheep & “Tag Swapping”: DNA Verification In Store?

~ U. of Tennessee: “New Johnes Test Detects Antibodies”

~ U.S. Sheep Inventory Down Again In 2016

~ 30 Year Search Reveals How Melatonin Signals Sheep Estral Hormones

~ Global Study Shows Sheep Milk Needs More Good Press

~ Measurable Antibodies For Worms: “Bred In Resistance”

~ Straight-Wool Sheep Appearing In N.Z. A Valuable “Mutant?”

• sheep! Breeders & Classifieds

ON THE COVER:

Untitled, by Sophie Sprague in northwest Florida. She noted “This little ewe is the first animal born on our farm!” Happy with the small size and gentle nature of sheep, she added, “We’re excited to expose our daughter (Anna, shown in the photo) to things she’d have missed out on had we not made the move to the farm.”

