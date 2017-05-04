Spring e-edition: Planting Vegetables at Home Growing and Saving Heirloom Tomato Seeds; Carrots for a Colorful Crunch; You Can't Beat a Beet Countryside Editorial • May 4, 2017

Now is the best time to learn about planting vegetables at home to reap the benefits of a homegrown harvest! Take a look at what’s inside our Spring 2017 e-edition.

+ I Am Countryside — Reader-submitted photos showing different aspects of what homesteading means. Show us what homesteading means to you!

+ Country Conversation & Feedback — Letters from Countryside readers.

In this Issue:

+ Fast-Growing Plants — Perfect plants for impatient gardeners.

+ Get An Early Start With Carrots – Carrots offer versatility and a rainbow of colors.

+ Six Steps to Starting and Saving Heirloom Tomatoes — Summer tastebuds crave tomatoes.

+ Anyone for Okra? — Add this southern staple to your garden.

+ Make Room in Your Garden with Climbers & Crawlers — Space issue? Try climbers and crawlers.

+ Cauliflower in the Garden — Turn to cauliflower as a sidekick or the centerpiece.

+ Kohlrabi: I Grow an Oddball — Neither turnip nor cabbage.

+ Have Eggplant Your Way — How do you like your eggplant?

+ DIY Water Rings — Make watering your plants a snap.

+ You Can’t Beat a Beet — Grow beets in your garden.

+ Time for Summer Squash — Why we love summer squash.

+ Potatoes Offer Healthy Sustainability — Potatoes are easy to grow.

+ Gourds for Farmers and Homesteaders — Decorative, edible … or both?

+ Plant Pumpkins Now for Fall Faces Later — Give pumpkins plenty of space.

+ Steamed Pumpkin Bread Recipe

