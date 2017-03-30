Learn How to Make Cheese at Home Why Keep Older Hens, Repel Insects Naturally, Varroa Mite Treatment and More! Countryside Magazine Contributor • March 30, 2017

Say cheese! From soft to hard varieties, learning how to make cheese at home is a rewarding experience. In Countryside’s May / June 2017 issue, Marissa Ames shows you how to get started with several popular cheese recipes and thorough step-by-step instructions.

+ How to Make Cheese at Home — Cheese can be made right in your home for custom flavor and quality. Sure, there’s a learning curve and you need specific equipment, but if you start at the simplest recipes and work up, you’ll soon have amazing selections, made with your own two hands. Learn how to make mozzarella cheese in seven easy steps; recipes and uses for feta cheese; a traditional paneer cheese recipe; and much more!

+ How to Start Dairy Farming with Goats and Sheep — There are more options than only the traditional dairy cow. Delicious milk, high in nutrients, is a good reason for choosing dairy goats and sheep. Careful thought and preparation are necessary if you plan on adding a dairy goat farming business plan to your homestead goals. We will show you some ideas that will get you on a successful path.

+ No Spring Chicken — There are many reasons to keep older hens around your homestead. Lisa Steele talks about alternatives to culling chickens, and how to put an older hen to work in your coop. From making good broody hens to producing larger eggs, you can find a use for an older hen other than chicken soup.

+ Heirloom Tomatoes Withstand the Test of Time — Top quality taste and freshness passed through generations.

+ Coriander/Cilantro: Herb and Spice All in One — This plant provides bang for the buck with dual uses.

+ Buzz Off! — Plants that naturally repel insects.

+ Managing Pests in the Beehive — Ants and Varroa Mites can be controlled using these natural techniques.

+ It’s Time to Milk the Cows! — Tips and advice from active dairy farmers.

An Easy Carrot Cake Recipe Evokes Sweet Memories

RX From Mother Nature

Digging Fence Holes 101

Book Preview: Homegrown Herbs

Countryside and Small Stock Journal is more than a homesteading magazine, it’s a network where people who are homesteading today share a variety of experiences and ideas about simple homesteading. In every issue, you’ll learn about practical solutions for growing and preserving your own food, raising chickens and small livestock, and managing a thriving homestead in a rural or urban setting.

