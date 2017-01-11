Homesteading Today: Millennials Try to Get Closer to the Land Growing Cushaw Squash, Tips for Water Canning, Alternative Heating Methods and More! Countryside Magazine Contributor • January 11, 2017

ON THE COVER: Igniting the American Homesteading Dream — farms and homesteads helped shape America, got lost along the way, but are returning in popularity as millennials are triggering the “Back to the Land” movement and discovering a love for homesteading. Today, millennials are trying to get closer to the land, their food and local farms. Farms and homesteads helped shape America, something not lost on the generations to come.

+ Modern Homesteading, A Case Study — A farmer and a policy maker are opening the doors for people to return to traditional homesteading values, and the next generation embraces the idea of simple living, sustainability, and as stewards of the land.



“The three biggest barriers we see for new farmers are access to land, access to capital and access to knowledge.” —Jill Auburn, USDA

In this Issue:

+ Water Bath Canners — Let’s take a look at water bath canners, also called boiling-water canners. In choosing a water bath canner, consider such things as the size you need for the amounts of food you plan to can, the size and style that best fits your cooktop, and the canner’s construction in relation to its durability and price.

+ Alternative Heating Ideas — Explore alternatives to save you money when price hikes and power outages occur.

+ Natural Ways for Dealing with Cold Temps — Tips for saving money around your homestead when cold temps hit.

+ Wood Heat: A Guide to Heating Your Home — Selecting and curing the right type of wood can save you money and time.

+ Artificial Insemination is No Bull (Literally) — Learn if artificial insemination is right for your farm or not. Includes an Artificial Insemination FAQ list.

+ Natural Comb Building: Boon or Bust? — Is natural, foundation-free beekeeping right for your Langstroth colony? If you are a beginner beekeeper, probably not. But if you are an experienced beekeeper who enjoys getting in there with your bees and doing comb management, it may add something wonderful to your beekeeping experience.

+ Homestead Resolution Ideas for 2017 — Need help with your plans for the new year? Here’s one for every month.

+ From Famine to Feast — A few groups in Reno Desert are finding the will, and the way, to provide fresh produce for the hungry.

Don’t Miss These Great Features and More:

The Cushaw Squash

Growing Luffa

Gumweed…Weed? Or Jet Fuel?

Now is When Homesteaders Plan Their Way of Life

Revisiting the Past with Sorghum

How to Make Elderberry Wine

A Recipe for Luxurious Luffas

In Brazil, Eternal Summer

Homesteading Hack: How to Deskunk Your Dog

Where Have all the Equine Veterinarians Gone?

Angora Rabbits: Cute and Productive

The Lessons of Mindy Lighthipe and Her Artful Garden

Also in This Issue:

Capture Your Countryside

From The Countryside Editor Ryan Slabaugh

Country Conversation & Feedback

Countryside Cookbook

Countryside and Small Stock Journal is more than a homesteading magazine, it’s a network where people who are homesteading today share a variety of experiences and ideas about simple homesteading. In every issue, you’ll learn about practical solutions for growing and preserving your own food, raising small livestock and poultry, and managing a thriving homestead in a rural or urban setting.

