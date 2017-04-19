Exploring Cherished Chicken Breeds What's the Difference Between Bantam Chickens and Standard-Sized Chickens? Backyard Poultry Contributor • April 19, 2017

In this Issue:

• From the Editor: Selecting a Chicken Breed — Backyard Poultry editor, Pam Freeman, addresses choosing the perfect chicken breed for your homestead.

• Flock Photos — Reader-submitted photos, featuring photos from our Instagram #backyardpoultryfelfiecontest. Learn how you can share your poultry photos too!

• Something to Crow About — Readers write in about their experience in raising poultry, from a special needs chicken to double yolk eggs, join us as we learn more about our poultry readers.

• Poultry Talk — Feeding picky chickens, increasing egg production, and more poultry health questions answered.

Learn About Poultry Breeds:

• Poultry Breeds … What Are They Anyway? — What is the true definition of a poultry breed and why does it matter?

• Unique Among Chickens — Distinctions that separate some breeds from all others.

• Are Bantams Real Chickens? — Yes! And for some, they are even ideal chickens.

• Small & Useful Bantam Chickens — Bantam chicken breeds that prove good things come in small packages.

• Wyandottes, An American Tradition — Fall in love with one of the most prominent chicken breeds in America.

• A Storybook Life of a Polish Chicken — Jan Brett, author and illustrator, travels the world and raises world-class chickens.

• Delawares — A few poultry enthusiasts are passionately trying to recreate this entirely American bird.

• Garfield Farm and the Java Chicken — A second chance for one of America’s oldest chicken breeds.

• The Long Line of Brown Leghorns — Explore the legacy of the most commonly kept breed.

• The Fighting Story Behind Hawaii’s Feral Chickens — Stray chicken-corralling is proving a costly venture in Hawaii.

• Coop Inspiration — A Rustic Coop — An upcycled design that blends with its surroundings.

What is your favorite chicken breed? Why? Let us know in the comments below!