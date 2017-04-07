Show Us Your Best #BackyardPoultrySpring Pics

It’s almost time for Peter Cottontail to make his annual trek. We all know Easter equals spring and spring equals backyard fun with your flock. So we’ve partnered with Happy Hen Treats to bring you a #backyardpoultryspring Instagram contest to celebrate all things spring. So grab your phone and head out to your backyard. We want to see Easter and spring in your backyard flock!

Here’s How It Works

Now Through Tuesday, April 11th – Entries will be accepted on Instagram using #BackyardPoultrySpring and @HappyHenTreats. Don’t forget, if your account is private, we can’t see it!

Wednesday, April 12th – We’ll repost our top faves on Instagram. You can help us pick the winner by giving a “like” to your favorite.

Thursday, April 13th — We’ll notify the winner of a $50 gift card for Happy Hen Treats.

Rules

Use #BackyardPoultrySpring and tag @HappyHenTreats to enter.

The theme is spring with your flock. Entries should speak to this theme.

Photos need to be posted after the contest begins. You can repost an old photo as long as it has both the hashtag and tag to indicate it is an entry.

Two entries per Instagram handle.

Only entries in the U.S. will be accepted.

The top photos will be reposted on Instagram.

Prize

$50 gift card for Happy Hen Treats, the world’s first treats for chickens providing a range of premium chicken products.

And of course, don’t forget to follow us on Instagram for poultry pics all year long!