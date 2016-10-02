Special Offer Making soap at home is fun and easy! Learn how to make laundry soap, dish soap and bar soap at home. YES, I want this FREE Special Report!

The Soap Making Resource: How to Make Bar Soap, How to Make Dish Soap, and Soap Making Without Lye

Get this free, practical guide on how to make soap from soap making experts.

Dear Friend,

Making your own soap at home is fun and easy! Plus, DIY soap making gives you control over the ingredients you introduce to your skin daily.

Why would anyone want to make soap when it is readily available at the supermarket, drugstore, or discount store? That’s like comparing store-bought canned tomatoes to those fresh from your garden or packaged cookies to those you bake from scratch. There is no comparison!

Download it right now!

As you research how to make soap, you’ll likely get overwhelmed by options and terminology. Don’t let that discourage you. There are many ways to make soap, but it boils down to two main questions, 1) Which soap making technique suits your needs, 2) What ingredients — natural and synthetic — do you wish to incorporate or leave out?

At Countryside Network, we know how bewildering it can be to make sense of various soap making resources. It’s enough to discourage anyone from embarking on a homemade soap venture.

That’s why we wrote The Soap Making Resource: How to Make Bar Soap, How to Make Dish Soap, and Soap Making Without Lye – and why we’re giving it away absolutely FREE. The information and advice in it is practical, affordable, completely doable by anyone, and most of all, it puts you in control of what’s in your soap. Your skin will thank you! Download it right now!

Download it right now!

Natural soap making made easy

The most important thing you should know about The Soap Making Resource: How to Make Bar Soap, How to Make Dish Soap, and Soap Making Without Lye is that it takes this very confusing subject and makes it clear, concise and completely user-friendly. Read it from start to finish and you’ll immediately start to feel less stressed about how to make bar soap right at home.

Saponify? Cold Process? Trace? Relax – we explain these and dozens of other terms in this free soap making resource. You don’t need a lot of fancy equipment or a degree in chemistry to make natural soap at home. In fact, we explain four different methods for making natural soap at home:

Melt and Pour

Milling / re-batching

Hot process

Cold process

This free guide includes tips on the types of equipment to use – and what not to use, like aluminum pots. Read the advice on the safest way to mix lye and water – by pouring the lye into water, not the water into the lye. Learn about the proper storage methods to make your soap last.

In short, the first step to making your own soap is to download this FREE handbook right now!

Special Offer Ready to make your own natural soap? Learn all about soap making in this FREE Special Report, Soap Making Resource: How to Make Bar Soap, How to Make Dish Soap, and Soap Making Without Lye. YES, I want this FREE Special Report!

For many beginning soap makers, the idea of working with lye (sodium hydroxide) can be intimidating. Lye is the chemical that induces saponification with fats and oils. Is lye dangerous? Won’t lye burn your skin?

Rest assured, with the proper safety precautions, working with lye is safe. Always wear safety goggles, gloves and long sleeves when working with lye. Ventilate your soap making area. It’s best to keep pets and children out of your work space when lye is present and in use. And it’s a good idea to put newspapers down on your counter when making soap. That way any spills go out with the trash.

Remember: This free soap making resource is all about teaching you how to make natural soap at home. So we include an overview of the various soap making techniques, a helpful glossary of terms, and a list of safety precautions. No more confusion or conflicting advice: Just read the guide, follow the steps and relax!

The essential soap making resource to get you started

Lots of people have good advice on how to make bar soap. But we’re homesteading experts, with many of our contributors actually living life off the grid. Soap making is an ancient process that hasn’t changed much since great-grandma made her own by combining ashes and animal fats over a fire. Our experts explain how you can easily make your own natural soap right in your kitchen.

Special Offer Making soap at home is fun and easy! Learn how to make laundry soap, dish soap and bar soap at home. YES, I want this FREE Special Report!

Here’s a tip on curing soap made with the cold process method: Because soap is made with oil, it has a potential of going rancid. Some recipes go bad faster than others. To avoid rancidity, cure the bars by placing them in a cool, dry location with plenty of air flow for six weeks or longer. This makes soap milder and longer-lasting.

Do you want to make soap as a family activity and include small children? Not a problem, as there are two different techniques that avoid using lye. One method this free soap making resource covers is called melt and pour. The advantage of melt and pour is safety – the melting point is never boiling unless you overheat; usually it’s not hot enough to scald if you remove it from the heat source as soon as it’s liquefied. And then the fun begins! You can add almost anything you want such as flower petals, small toys, crushed herbs or glitter.

Explore and create with this soap making resource

Have you been curious about what is involved in making milled soaps? Have you wondered what gives this soap its luxurious lather and texture? Did you know you can create your own milled soap right at home and can use it right away?

Special Offer Ready to make your own natural soap? Learn all about soap making in this FREE Special Report, Soap Making Resource: How to Make Bar Soap, How to Make Dish Soap, and Soap Making Without Lye. YES, I want this FREE Special Report!

To create milled soap, or rebatch, grate down a bar of cold process soap. Place it with a little liquid such as water or goat milk. Slowly melt the soap until it can be stirred and easily incorporates with the liquid. This can be done in a microwave, crock pot, or within a heat-resistant plastic bag placed in boiling water, and can take an hour or longer. Once the mixture is melted to a thick, goopy texture, add in any additional ingredients such as botanicals and color. Press into molds. After it cools and hardens it’s ready to use.

All in all, this free guide covers the different soap making techniques, a glossary of terms, important safety tips, and advice on turning your homemade soap into laundry soap, dish soap, and liquid soap. Not to mention these creative ideas come from the personal experience of knowledgeable homesteaders and crafters.

So I welcome you to download The Soap Making Resource: How to Make Bar Soap, How to Make Dish Soap, and Soap Making Without Lye right now, so you’ll be ready to start making your own natural soap at home. Trust me, there’s nothing in the world like the peace of mind you’ll get from knowing what ingredients are in your soap – and knowing what chemicals are not in your soap.

Best of all, of course, it’s absolutely FREE. So do yourself and your skin a favor – read our soap making resource right now, and start making your very own natural soap at home!

Yours for happy and healthy skin,

Mike Campbell,

for Countryside Network

PS: Did you know that it’s easy to make your own laundry soap at home? Just grate one cup of bar soap to use as laundry soap. If washing in hot or warm water, add the flakes directly to the water in the washer. If washing in cold water, dissolve first. It’s that easy!

PPS: Remember, this useful guide is absolutely FREE and instantly downloadable. There’s no need to wait to get this expert, hands-on advice from Countryside Network!