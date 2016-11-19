Special Offer Our best bee secrets revealed... Even old pros say they got dozens of tips for their backyard apiaries by reading this guide. YES, I want this FREE Special Report!

Wondering how to raise bees in your backyard?

This FREE handbook is like enrolling in Raising Honey Bees 101

Dear Fellow Bee Lover,

If you’re looking for information on how to raise bees in your backyard, you’re not alone!

After all, bees are a great backyard project! You don’t have to be a perfect beekeeper before you even start beekeeping. Bees are a very forgiving livestock. Not to mention the important work bees are doing! As pollinators, they are fundamental for agriculture and wildlife. Literally thousands of other people just like you are raising honey bees — more every day!

And to get the best possible information, you’ve definitely come to the right place. We are the folks from Countryside magazine, the original homesteading magazine! We not only love our bees — from high honey producing Buckfast bees to the nonaggressive Carniolan bees — we also love to help other people enjoy the excitement and satisfaction of keeping honey bees, whether it’s on a farm or in the city. That’s why we’ve written this FREE handbook, How to Raise Bees in Your Backyard: Everything You Need to Know About Raising Honey Bees, from Beehives for Beginners to Beekeeper Supplies to Why Pollination is Important.

You can tell just from the title that this handbook has you covered from A to Z! Best of all, you can download it right now for free and get started immediately on your journey to apiary delights.

How to raise bees in your backyard, Step 1

You could scour the internet, haunt the library and spend weeks researching in order to learn how to raise honey bees. Or you could just read our free handbook in a few minutes and be ready to order bees tomorrow!

What’s more, this is no jargon-heavy, scientific tome. It’s a straightforward, down-to-earth guide written in friendly language to deliver experience-based advice that even the most novice beekeeper will understand.

We start with 8 ways to be a courteous beekeeper. Then our experts take us through the planning of your honey bee farm – with 21 steps to help you install the packaged bees into your beehives. You’ll learn how to house and feed your bees with sugar syrup and the appropriate housing to keep your bees healthy and happy.

Special Offer Ready to raise bees in your Backyard? Download this FREE Guide to get expert advice on how to start raising honey bees today! YES, I want this FREE Special Report!

We even answer those questions you should ask before setting up a backyard apiary:

Is beekeeping legal in our area?

Fortunately, every state has a state beekeeper’s association. A simple Google search will get you in touch with local and regional beekeeper groups that can answer your questions. Where should my apiary go? Ideally you will want to set up your apiary as far away from neighbors as possible. If you live in a warm climate, make sure your bees have shade. In a cold climate, you will want to make sure you can provide a wind break for them. Do you have enough food for your bees? By taking time to evaluate the habitat in your surrounding area, you can determine how many bees you can support. Remember, bees will forage up to two miles away!

As you can see, whatever you’re worried about, we’ve got the solution — and in many cases, the answer is a lot easier than you might have anticipated. There’s a reason why so many people are deciding to raise bees in their backyards, after all. So what are you waiting for? It’s fun, manageable and rewarding! Just read our handbook and see!

All together, this handbook is designed to help you…

Learn the ins and outs of raising bees at home

the ins and outs of raising bees at home Discover how to raise bees that are happy, healthy, productive and fun

how to raise bees that are happy, healthy, productive and fun Involve your children and teach them responsibility

your children and teach them responsibility Choose the best type of bees for your needs and preferences, whatever they are

the best type of bees for your needs and preferences, whatever they are Become an expert on how to raise bees, no matter what your level of previous experience

In short, the first step to becoming a bee expert … is to download this FREE handbook right now!

How to raise bees in your backyard, Step 2

When you start to read our free handbook, you’ll notice right away that it’s written to help you have fun even before you buy your first beehive. One of the best things about our magazine is that we don’t talk to our readers, we talk with them — and many of their personal bee adventures are shared in this handbook!

You’ll read, for example, about a 12-year-old boy who got great support from neighboring beekeepers when he decided to start raising bees. He found a mentor and discovered that used equipment works great as long as it is clean and in good condition… saving his family money during this adventure!

Special Offer Top 10 Reasons... to be a beekeeper, and much more in this FREE Guide! YES, I want this FREE Special Report!

And of course you get all the practical advice you need, including:

11 must-have beekeeper supplies for beginners

Tips on how to set up your backyard apiary

6 Honey bees to consider for your honey bee farm

Advice and instructions on finding beekeeping supplies

The best ways to help your bees stay healthy and productive

Information on beehives

Even thoughts on using beeswax!

You also get checklists to make it all incredibly user friendly!

Now, we know that if you’re new to raising honey bees, all of this might seem a bit intimidating. Most people grew up owning cats or dogs, not bees, so it’s not exactly something you may be comfortable with. All kinds of worries may crop up in your head: How do I know what kind of bees to get? Where do I put my apiary? What if my bees swarm? Will my neighbors be upset?

Relax! We’ve got all the answers to help you raise bees in your backyard. We’ll guide you through the process of choosing the right kind of bee for you, help you find the perfect beehive, teach you about preventing swarms, give you advice for keeping the neighbors happy and explain how to keep your bees happy and productive. And remember, all of this is free — so you can save your money to buy beekeeper supplies, of course!

How to raise bees in your backyard, Step 3

Are you ready now to start learning? Keeping bees is incredibly fun and rewarding, as you’ll find out when you read this free handbook. For starters, just deciding which kind you want is entertainment all by itself! We show you the pros and cons of 6 different honey bees – including Buckfast Bees and Carniolan Bees.

Special Offer Ready to raise bees? Our experts take the guesswork out of raising honey bees. Download this FREE Guide and get started with bees today! YES, I want this FREE Special Report!

What else will you be able to do when you’re finished reading?

Keep your neighbors happy by being a courteous beekeeper

Build or buy the perfect beehive

Feed your bees exactly the right food

Get your packaged bees installed safely

Harvest and enjoy — or even sell — your own honey

Be prepared with 11 essential beekeeping supplies

And above all ….

Enjoy!

We hope you’ll download our free handbook immediately, because the sooner you read it, the sooner you and your family can begin reaping the rewards of raising honey bees.

Yours for the love of bees,

Ellen Grunseth

for Countryside Network

PS: There is one more tip… Our experts agree that THE most important rule to raise bees in your backyard: Only keep gentle bees! This will help keep peace with your neighbors and make your job easier!

PPS: Remember, this useful guide is absolutely FREE and instantly downloadable. There’s no need to wait to get this expert, hands-on advice from Countryside Network!