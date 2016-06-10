Wondering how to raise ducks in your backyard?
This FREE handbook is like enrolling in Ducks 101
Dear Friend,
If you’re looking for information on how to raise ducks, you’re not alone!
After all, ducks make great pets, as well as providing eggs. They have personalities, just like dogs and cats, and they can live well over a decade, all while providing 200-300 eggs per year each! And you’ll know exactly what’s gone into the ducks whose eggs you eat (or sell!), and how they’re treated. Literally thousands of other people just like you are becoming backyard duck farmers – more every day!
And to get the best possible information, you’ve definitely come to the right pond today. We are the folks from Backyard Poultry magazine, America’s leading poultry magazine! We not only love our ducks – from Khaki Campbells to Indian Runners – we also love to help other people enjoy the excitement and satisfaction of keeping poultry, whether it’s on a farm or in the city. That’s why we’ve written this FREE handbook, How To Raise Ducks: Best Ducks for Eggs, What Ducks Eat, Duck Diseases and Other Facts About Ducks.
You can tell just from the title that this handbook has you covered from A to Z! Best of all, you can download it right now for free and get started immediately on your journey to duck delights.
How to raise ducks, Step 1
You could scour the Internet, haunt the library and spend weeks researching in order to learn how to raise ducks. Or you could just read our free handbook in a few minutes and be ready to order ducklings tomorrow!
What’s more, this is no jargon-heavy, scientific tome. It’s a straightforward, down-to-earth guide written in friendly language to deliver experience-based advice that even the most novice poultry keeper will understand.
It’s written for beginners from the knowledge of our collective experts to help you get your backyard flock up and running, along with award-winning articles, books and online resources to help you. You’ll learn about choosing the best ducks for eggs, where to buy ducklings, what ducks eat, building a shelter, how to watch for – and avoid – duck diseases, and many more facts about ducks.
We even answer those questions about how to raise ducks that you might think are too silly to ask – but aren’t!
Do I need a pond to raise ducks?
- No, but ducks need plenty of fresh water for drinking, bathing and playing. An oversize kiddie pool will do nicely for the occasional swim treat.
Aren’t ducks noisy?
- On the whole, ducks of the egg-laying breeds are no noisier than chickens, especially when raised in small flocks consisting of six to eight birds.
What do ducks eat?
- Ducks should be provided a laying feed that contains 15 to 16 percent crude protein. The good news: Most laying rations for chickens are satisfactory, although feeding medicated chicken feed is not recommended. Isn’t it great raising ducks?
As you can see, whatever you’re worried about, we’ve got the solution – and in many cases, the answer is a lot easier than you might have anticipated. There’s a reason why so many people are deciding to raise ducks in their backyards, after all. So what are you waiting for? It’s fun, manageable and rewarding! Just read our handbook and see!
All together, this handbook is designed to help you…
- Learn the ins and outs of raising ducks at home
- Discover how to raise ducks that are happy, healthy, productive and fun
- Involve your children and teach them responsibility
- Choose the best ducks for your needs and preferences, whatever they are
- Become an expert on how to raise ducks, no matter what your level of previous experience
In short, the first step to becoming a duck expert is to download this FREE handbook right now!
How to raise ducks, Step 2
When you start to read our free handbook, you’ll notice right away that it’s written to help you have fun even before you buy your first ducks. One of the best things about our magazine is that we don’t talk to our readers, we talk with them – and many of their personal duck adventures are shared in this handbook!
You’ll read, for example, how Lori turned her suburban backyard into a haven for her ducks. Ducks listen, they learn, and they let you direct them where they need to go. Ducks are more like feathered dogs than you might imagine!
And of course you get all the practical advice you need, including:
- The top questions about how to raise ducks answered
- Facts on duck breeds
- Advice and instructions on building inexpensive shelters
- The best ways to protect your flock from predators and diseases
- Information on recognizing, treating, and preventing duck diseases
Now, we know that if you’re new to backyard ducks, all of this might seem a bit intimidating. Most people grew up owning cats or dogs, not ducks, so it’s not exactly something you may be comfortable with. All kinds of worries may crop up in your head: How do I know what kind of ducks to get? Where do I house my ducks? What if my ducks get sick? Will my neighbors be upset? How do I get my ducks to lay eggs?
Relax! We’ve got all the answers. We’ll guide you through the process of choosing the breeds that are right for you, help you build the perfect duck shelter, teach you about preventing diseases, give you advice for keeping the neighbors happy and explain how to keep your flock happy and productive. And remember, all of this is free – so you can save your money to buy ducklings, of course!
How to raise ducks, Step 3
Are you ready now to start learning? Keeping ducks is incredibly fun and rewarding, as you’ll find out when you read this free handbook. For starters, just deciding which breeds you want is entertainment all by itself! Do you want your ducks for eggs, weed control, or to keep as pets? How many eggs do you want each year?
These are all questions we’ll have you answer for yourself to make it easier to decide. And the fun part is that there are numerous breeds to choose from, so you’ll be able to find exactly the right ones for your situation after you’ve read our handbook.
What else will you be able to do when you’re finished reading?
- Build or buy the perfect duck shelter
- Feed your ducks exactly the right food
- Get your ducks exercising to keep them healthy and happy
- Harvest and enjoy – or even sell – your own eggs
And above all…
- Enjoy!
We hope you’ll download our free handbook immediately, because the sooner you read it, the sooner you and your family can begin reaping the rewards of raising, playing with and harvesting the products of your new duck flock.
Hello, we need some advise please. we saved a Mascovy duckling out of the egg, its about 3wks old just. we have kept him under a heat lamp feeding chick starter and wet cat biscuits he is growing very well. we have him in a cage 30″ x 17.5″ he has plenty of fresh water all the time to wash his beak. I am worried now about the size of the cage. he has no feathers yet and seems to have developed what looks like wet feather or something on the tops of his little feathers.
can you help.
Kind Regards
Donna
I am raising two ducks, we bought them 4-23-16, so they’re about two months old. Love these guys or gals not sure. I feed them grain food and lettus that I have grown just for them. Give them other stuff too. And for a treat at night I give them a handful of dried mill worms. They love to eat! How much should I feed them ?
I was reading your history about the ducks used to help in the rice fields as they forage. You said you went to Thailand and never saw that. I found some beautiful fotos of an oriental man and has ducks traveling. I wonder now if they were heading over to help in rice fields. I found the foto curious until just now when I read about your ducks, I would somehow try to send you the fotos or on the homestead page for u. I am bad at web.
My husband read this and was devistated to read that a drakes penis falls off each fall. I’m very glad to say that this is NOT the case. If no other creature has a penis that falls off each year, neither does a duck. Sorry, glad to say .. this is false. This needs to be corrected.
Other than that, this is a great little book. My husband learned quite a bit about ducks when he read it.
Prolapsed Penis/Vent
A prolapse occurs when a portion of the oviduct pushes outside the duck’s body while she’s laying an
egg, or the drake’s penis doesn’t retract after mating. In both cases, it can correct itself on its own, but it’s a
good idea to keep the area clean, and apply some coconut oil and sugar for a few days to tighten the skin
tissue and keep it soft. For either a duck or a drake suffering a prolapse, it’s a good idea to separate them
to prevent mating while the prolapse is healing. You can try to carefully push the prolapse back inside if you
don’t see any improvement in a few days. And allowing your flock plenty of room to exercise and a healthy
diet can help prevent prolapses in your flock. In extreme cases, a visit to the vet might be in order. A drake’s
penis will fall off anyway in the fall and he grows a new one each spring, so that should correct the problem,
in a duck’s case, often the prolapse of her vent will recur and not be able to be successfully treated.