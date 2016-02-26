Goat Farming: Everything You Need to Know, from Facts about Goats to Dairy Goat Breeds to Goat Milk Benefits and Making Goat Cheese
OK, so you’ve been watching all those adorable videos on the Internet of goats playing … or someone in your family is allergic to cow’s milk … or you want to branch out from the livestock you already have.
Whatever your reason for researching goat farming, you’ve definitely come to the right place. Here at Countryside Network, we’re small stock experts, and we love our goats! In fact, we’re so dedicated to goats, we’ve written a complete guide for beginners – from A to Z – and we’re giving it away FREE.
This is the ultimate beginner’s guide to goat farming! Countryside Network publishes both Countryside & Small Stock Journal and Dairy Goat Journal, so you know we’ve got expertise you can rely on. Plus, we know exactly what questions you have, and we answer them all in this free guide!
Starting from scratch with goat farming
This guide is written in straightforward language – no jargon! Plus, it delivers all of the basics. We wrote Goat Farming: Everything You Need to Know, from Facts about Goats to Dairy Goat Breeds to Goat Milk Benefits and Making Goat Cheese to help you …
- Learn the ins and outs of goat farming
- Discover how to raise goats that are happy, healthy, productive and fun
- Enjoy the fruits of your labors in milk and cheese
- Choose the best goats for your needs and preferences, whatever they are
- Become an expert on goat farming, no matter what your level of previous experience
In short, the first step to becoming a goat expert is to download this FREE handbook right now!
Let’s start at the beginning: How much will you have to spend to get started in goat farming? This guide explains how to calculate a fair price for goats and also the cost of feed in your area. You get tips for deciding on the breed that’s right for you, and on selecting your goats when you’re ready to buy.
Of course, you’ll also want to know what kind of housing works best for goats, so we cover that in detail. Because our writers are goat experts, you get tricks and tips you won’t find in just any guide to goat farming. For instance, we’ve got exactly the advice you need on latches for gates – goats are clever enough to figure out most of the ones you might consider!
Then there’s fencing – it’s much more complicated than you would expect! Goats can get over, around, through and stuck in most kinds of fencing, so take our advice and go with four-foot-high woven wire or field fencing, with a smooth, electrified wire running inside and at the top. If your goat yard is too small to make electric wire cost-effective, consider welded rod stock panels.
In other words, you don’t have to experiment with a single thing – just read this free goat farming guide and get everything right the first time!
Just the right amount of goat farming information
If you’re searching the Internet for goat farming resources, you’ve probably noticed that there’s almost too much information out there. Different suggestions for manger design, theories about feeding newborn kids, and vague generalities about goat milk quality.
This guide is different: We separate the good from the bad, ignore the in-between and give it to you straight. For instance, there are numerous theories on feeding kids, but this guide sticks with one: Feed colostrum three times a day for the first four days. Then until they’re eight weeks old, feed eight to 10 ounces of warm milk three or four times a day (about a quart a day), and an equal amount of warm water afterwards. Then offer them hay and a specially formulated grain ration such as a lamb creep feed. Reduce the amount of milk offered as they learn to eat solid foods. By reducing milk gradually, they can be weaned at eight weeks.
One day you might be comfortable experimenting on your own, but there’s no need to when you’re a beginner, if you read our guide!
Just to make sure you’ve got the picture, here’s exactly what the guide teaches you, all in that same practical, specific language:
- Choosing & buying
- Feeding
- Housing
- Breeding
- Kidding
- Treating diseases
- Milking
- Making cheese
You get 12 complete recipes for goat cheese, from traditional Greek cheese to cheddar to ricotta. You get a glossary of all the terms related to goat farming, a sample ration for proper feeding, a list of playground ideas for keeping your goats entertained and out of trouble, even photos of the best feeding stations and other necessities.
In other words – why wouldn’t you read this free guide before you get started in goat farming?
Complete goat farming confidence in 35 pages
Yep, that’s exactly what we want to give you with this free guide: Complete confidence. It will only take you 30 minutes or so to read it, but it will give you all the basics and then some, saving you time, money and aggravation down the road. Even if you’ve never owned any kind of small stock before, you’ll be completely prepared, ready to tackle this new adventure – and actually enjoy it, instead of losing sleep over it!
For instance, many people new to goat farming would see a lump or boil on a goat’s shoulder and panic. Relax: Lymphadentitis, or abscesses, is a common issue. Some herds seem to have lumps constantly! Some people ignore them completely, but our advice is to isolate the goats with these abscesses, pasteurize the milk from those animals and, if the lump is on the udder, discard the milk. And that’s it! No worries.
Then there’s the tricky question of knowing when your does are ready to breed. This can be tough on the new goat owner who doesn’t have a buck. Late August is the time to start paying special attention for signs of heat. Sometimes it’s very easy to tell when a doe is ready to be bred; sometimes it’s very difficult. Read up on the signs to look for, and you might even try this neat trick:
Rub down a buck with a rag to impregnate it with his scent. Keep it in a tightly sealed canning jar. If you suspect your doe is ready to breed, give her a whiff of the cloth, and you’ll find out if you’re right or not. Note those first heat periods on a calendar. If they appear 21 days apart – the estrous cycle within the breeding season – you can do some planning.
As you can see, we’ve removed most of the obstacles you might perceive to becoming a goat farmer, just by writing this guide! We want you to enjoy goat farming, not just suffer through it.
So why not download the free guide right now, and start planning your goat venture immediately? Once you see all the steps to take and how to execute them, it will start to seem much less challenging than you might have thought. Delicious, healthful milk and cheese, companionship, even meat – what’s not to love about goats? Read the guide right now!
I read just the summary above and am concerned that the advice is actually quite poor advice. Abscesses from the disease CAE are a HUGE deal in the goat world and once your soil is tainted with the pathogens from a leaking abscess its in your soil and you cannot in good conscience sell breeding stock without alerting the buyer that they may be bringing the disease onto their property. Why didn’t you recommend buying goats only from clean and tested herds with a clear bio security policy? Johne’s Disease is another big disease issue and it also can last year’s in the soil and the pathogenic not killed by pasteurization and there is thought it’s implicated in cases of human Crohn’s Disease. And the idea to feed the same amount of milk to kids from day 4 through 8 weeks is not a good idea in my experience and will only lead to digestive issues. And following a meal of milk with warm water will dilute the milk and make it harder for the stomach to coagulate it with the naturally occurring rennet (remember, that’s where rennet comes from?) leading to other digestive problems potentially, some of which lead to death pretty quickly if you don’t respond with the right care. Who wrote this? And would you consider finding someone else to write a better goat guide? I’m usually encouraging to everyone but I am concerned that you are giving out information that will cause health issues for the goats who are at the mercy of poorly informed owners, and there’ll be heartache for the human involved also. Imagine following your advice when starting out with goats, contaminating the land, and never being able to sell disease-free stock to anyone. Hopefully a vet can fix any health problems incurred by poor management advice but at the very least it seems it would be helpful to warn people to avoid livestock auctions where culls are being sold and exposed to all the other sick animals and there’s no way to determine disease status before buying. And a suggestion to ask for the status of herd disease testing seems absolutely important beginner information. I hope no one buys goats going strictly by your information but instead reads some of the already available great books on goat care and great internet resources.
Thank you for speaking up. I have been reading everything I can, and your pointing out concerns about CAE and Johne’s disease followed a conversation I recently had with a goat herder. I will continue to read everything I can, and speak with as many experienced herders in my area before I add goats to my growing homestead.
