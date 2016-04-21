Special Offer Ice Storms, Power Outages, Blizzards... Are you ready? Let our experts help you prepare for the worst. Start your emergency preparation by downloading this FREE Guide.

Emergency Essentials: How to Prepare for an Emergency, Disaster Planning, Survival Gear Lists and More

Get this free, practical guide to disaster planning from off the grid experts

Dear Friend,

Whether you’re a homesteader or not, living on or off the grid, disaster will happen to you some day.

What will you do when that happens?

At Countryside Network, we know how bewildering it can be to navigate the thousands of preparedness tips bombarding you – from the TV weatherman, from the Internet, from your friends and neighbors. It’s enough to make you throw up your hands and resort to crossing your fingers.

That’s why we wrote Emergency Essentials: How to Prepare for an Emergency, Disaster Planning, Survival Gear Lists and More – and why we’re giving it away absolutely FREE. The information and advice in it is practical, affordable, completely doable by anyone, and most of all, it could be a real lifesaver … maybe even literally. Download it right now!

Emergency essentials made easy

The most important thing you should know about Emergency Essentials: How to Prepare for an Emergency, Disaster Planning, Survival Gear Lists and More is that it takes this very confusing subject and makes it clear, concise and completely user-friendly. Read it from start to finish and you’ll immediately start to feel less stressed about preparing for the worst-case scenario.

Everything in this free guide is a practical, completely accessible solution and preparedness measure. You don’t need an unlimited bank account. You don’t need an LL Bean credit card. In fact, many of our ideas are simple DIY projects – such as the homemade brick rocket stove we’ll help you build for emergency cooking, in case you don’t have a barbecue grill.

What’s more, our off-grid emergency measures go beyond what a lot of prepper resources will think to tell you, such as ideas for keeping the kids entertained when the power and Internet are out, or teaching everyone in the family to read maps instead of relying on GPS during an emergency road trip. We even have an entire section on something most people never even thought of: The Get Home Bag you’ll want to prepare for when a crisis occurs while you’re out of the house.

Special Offer Ice Storms, Power Outages, Blizzards... Are you ready? Let our experts help you prepare for the worst. Start your emergency preparation by downloading this FREE Guide.

What? You’ve never heard of the Get Home Bag? Let us tell you what you’ll need (specifically, of course, so you can just check things off the list) and why. After all, many of us spend nine to 10 hours a day away from home, and it stands to reason that a disaster might strike during that time. That’s why we think you should include it as an important part of your overall disaster readiness plan.

Simply put, the Get Home Bag is a portable collection of supplies and gear, designed to get you from Point A to Point B, on foot if necessary. The GHB isn’t a “run off to the woods and live off the land” type of survival kit, nor is it intended to meet your needs indefinitely. Instead, the focus is on having just the emergency essentials you’ll need to get you home or to another safe location if you can’t easily drive your normal commute.

Remember: This free guide is all about making it easy to be prepared. So we include lists of specific items, as well as tips on how to make some things yourself or find them at an affordable price. No more confusion or conflicting advice: Just read the guide, follow the steps and relax!

Handy tips for emergency essentials you won’t find anywhere else

Lots of people have good advice on preparing for emergencies. But we’re homesteading experts, with many of our contributors actually living life off the grid. That’s how we know what’s missing from a lot of advice you can read on emergency essentials. For example, how can you tell if you lost power while you were away on vacation? If you don’t have any electric clocks, you’re out of luck, right?

Special Offer Ice Storms, Power Outages, Blizzards... Are you ready? Let our experts help you prepare for the worst. Start your emergency preparation by downloading this FREE Guide.

Nope! Here’s a tip: Fill up a used plastic water bottle about halfway, then stick in your freezer, right side up. Once the water is completely frozen, turn it upside down and leave it in the freezer. Any time you return from vacation, check that bottle. If power was lost long enough to melt the ice, you’ll know it – and you can toss the food in the freezer into the garbage to be safe.

Of course, most of us always have a few emergency essentials at home in case of power outages. But did you ever think of this? Instead of battery-operated flashlights for the kids’ rooms, supply crank-powered flashlights. That way, even if the kids play with the flashlights (and you know they will), you won’t discover dead batteries just when you need the light most!

This free guide also suggests keeping a couple of headlamps at home in addition to the usual flashlights. Modern ones are LED, so they’re light and comfortable to wear, and will be extra handy when you’re performing tasks during a power outage that require both hands.

And don’t forget about emergency essentials for your vehicles. One section of this free guide is devoted to being prepared for anything when you’re on the road. We’ll tell you which tools you should keep on hand, plus survival items such as snacks, water and blankets. Oh, speaking of blankets – rather than the usual metallic “emergency” blankets they’ll sell you at the outdoor gear store, we suggest a wool blend. That way, you’ll be able to stay warm if necessary, plus it also makes a great cushion for your knees if you have to change a tire.

Expect the unexpected: Emergency essentials that might surprise you

Almost all of the preparations in this free guide require little investment in time or money. Yet they’ll all be very welcome in case of a disaster! At the same time, we’ve gone above and beyond in uncovering some very unlikely preparedness tips that you just won’t get in any other emergency guide.

Special Offer Ice Storms, Power Outages, Blizzards... Are you ready? Let our experts help you prepare for the worst. Start your emergency preparation by downloading this FREE Guide.

If you like taking nature walks or hikes, for example, we tell you this: Any time you’re heading out into the forest, even if only for a half-mile hike, you should carry a few survival items with you just in case. And these items include signaling tools, fire-making supplies, a knife and compass, water and some form of shelter. As you can see, we take your survival seriously, even when you’re having fun.

And did you know that Altoids tins – or any similar, small candy tin – can be as useful as duct tape in your emergency essentials supply? They can hold small survival kits, hold candles, or even become a tin alcohol stove for cooking in a power outage!

All in all, this free guide takes you from simple power outages when you’re at home to getting back home during a crisis, to traveling on vacation, to the supplies you need while driving during a natural emergency situation. Where else can you get all that, plus DIY and money-saving tips? Not to mention these creative ideas come from the personal experience of knowledgeable homesteaders and preppers.

So I urge you to download Emergency Essentials: How to Prepare for an Emergency, Disaster Planning, Survival Gear Lists and More right now, so you’ll be completely prepared for the next emergency. Trust me, there’s nothing in the world like the calm confidence you’ll get from knowing you’re prepared for almost any crisis – and all without handing over your bank account PIN to the survival store!

Best of all, of course, it’s absolutely FREE. So do yourself and your family a favor – read our guide right now, and be prepared tomorrow!

Yours for smart emergency planning,

Mike Campbell

for Countryside Network

PS: Did you know that a glowstick – that’s right, the kind you buy for your kids to play with – makes a great communication tool if you’re lost in the woods? Tie it to a cord and swing it in a circle. It will be seen for miles!

PPS: Remember, this useful guide is absolutely FREE and instantly downloadable. There’s no need to wait to get this expert, hands-on advice from Countryside Network!