How to Make Compost at Home: The Best Composting Methods, Homemade Compost Bins, Red Worm Composting, Using Chicken Manure, and more

Learn how to start composting right now with this FREE guide!

When the worm turns, gardeners rejoice.

But, not everyone knows how to harvest the fruits of bacteria and worms, much less to turn it into solid gold for the garden. That’s why we’ve written this special FREE guide on composting, especially for the novice composter or the gardener who’s tried and failed to get good results in the past.

At Countryside Network, we live and breathe homesteading, gardening and livestock, so we’ve got the experience (and the manure) to really dig into our composting! And this guide is absolutely FREE, so why not download it right now?

How to make compost at home, Step 1:

You could scour the Internet, haunt the library and spend weeks researching in order to learn how to make your own compost at home. Or you could just read our free handbook in a few minutes and be ready to start your first compost pile tomorrow!

What’s more, this is no jargon-heavy, biology textbook. It’s a straightforward guide offering step-by-step instructions on home composting in a variety of ways, so you can understand the process and choose the method that works best for you.

We wrote How to Make Compost at Home: The Best Composting Methods, Homemade Compost Bins, Red Worm Composting and More to help you …

Understand exactly how the biological process of composting works

Learn various methods for composting at home

Discover the benefits of composting in your own lawn or garden

Build your own composting pile or bin to save money

Grow healthy plants organically

Enjoy the fruits of your labors in juicy fruits, abundant veggies and lush ornamentals

In short, the first step to becoming a master composter is reading this guide, starting right now!

How to make compost at home, Step 2

Perhaps you’re wondering if you should bother with this whole compost thing in the first place. As gardening experts, we say it’s well worth the work! For one thing, no matter what type of soil you have in your gardens and lawn, compost will improve it –especially sandy and heavy clay soils.

Then there’s the fact that compost acts as a slow-release fertilizer for your plants, with different materials in it decomposing at different rates. You keep feeding your garden all season long without lifting a finger after the compost is applied. What’s not to like about that?

And did you know that research is showing that soil treated with compost tends to produce plants with fewer pest problems? Now you’re saving time, effort and money by avoiding pesticides – not to mention growing plants and food the way Mother Nature intended without chemicals.

So now that I have you fired up and ready to compost, read on for more details on this FREE guide on how to make compost at home. Don’t worry, we’ll have you creating your compost with as little effort as possible, so there’s no excuse not to get started!

This composting guide starts with explaining how compost is created to help you know what to put into your compost pile (check out our list of dos and don’ts, too) and how to know when it’s ready to be used. We even include the correct proportion of carbon to nitrogen to get the results you seek. (If you’ve had little luck with compost in the past, this is most likely where you went wrong.)

The guide also includes how-tos on everything from building your compost pile to composting in a city apartment to making your own compost bin and sifter. Read it straight through in just a few minutes, and you’ll be ready to get composting!

The practical advice you get in this FREE guide also includes:

How often you should turn your compost pile

How long each composting method takes to create usable material

How to apply compost to your garden or even your lawn

How to start composting with red worms

How to build a DIY compost barrel

And many other tips I won’t give away here!

The guide also includes the pros and cons of sheet composting, which certainly requires less labor, but can be a big mistake. Oh, but don’t worry – we’ve got some productive, labor-saving composting methods in the guide, in case you don’t want to break a sweat!

We’ve got you covered with all of the steps you need to maximize the composting process, including some you may not have heard of before, plus you’ll discover all the benefits of compost, far beyond the nutritional value of all that lovely fertile material. And remember, all of this is free – so you can save your money to buy seeds and plants, of course!

How to make compost at home, Step 3

By now you’re probably pretty excited about the prospect of creating your own home-grown compost and ultimately seeing it work its magic on your garden. And you’ll be ready, with a full understanding of home composting from the first scraps to the final application of compost to your garden.

There certainly won’t be any mistakes or obstacles to overcome if you follow our guidance. You’ll even have the advantage over more experienced composters who’ve learned by doing, rather than by reading advice from experienced gardeners like us. For instance, did you know that it’s fine to use weeds in your compost pile, as long as they’re not in the seeding stage? I’m sure you grow plenty of those on your property, so get weeding and start building a juicy compost pile!

You’ll also avoid some of the common mistakes that gardeners make. If you think it’s OK to simply use raw manure on your plants, we’ll explain why you shouldn’t. Another common mistake: Putting dairy products in the compost heap. Our specific list of dos and don’ts for the compost pile will keep you out of trouble there!

Also, some gardeners overlook opportunities to use their compost – but you won’t after you read this guide. Hint: Create a ring of compost around your trees and shrubs to give them the same benefits you give to gardens. The details of this application are in the guide.

As you can see, there’s no longer any excuse for not composting! Anyone, even city dwellers, will be able to successfully create their own compost after reading this guide, and remember, it’s completely FREE, so what are you waiting for? In just a couple of months from now, you could have the perfect compost ready for your garden!

Download the FREE guide right now!

