Poultry Stay-Dry Chicken Feeder: PVC to the Rescue! The Best Chicken Feeder for Keeping Your Poultry Feed Dry Backyard Poultry Contributor • June 11, 2017

By Ron Eaglin, Florida — I was having a problem with the chicken feed that we keep in the free-range yard getting wet and turning into oatmeal, so I decided to build a stay-dry chicken feeder. PVC was one material I had left over from other projects, so I was also going to use this all up. I also have a spare hanging feeder — so that was also going to get used. The pictures are self-explanatory. I’ll let them do the talking.

1. The top picture illustrates how I created the frame using 3-inch Schedule 40 PVC. I also needed two T intersections, two 90-degree elbows, and four end caps. This makes the basic frame.

3. Drill two small eye hooks into the top of the top crossbar. Add a light chain and four S-Hooks and you can easily hang the feeder.

4. I then drilled two-inch holes through the 3-inch PVC pipes and pushed a 4-foot, 1/2-inch PVC through the pipe. I used four more 90-degree elbows to make this square frame. The frame will be used to put the rain canopy on the frame.

5. I then put a simple tarp over the frame and used string to tie it to the PVC. This is the nice rain cover that has done well to keep the food dry. An added benefit is that it keeps the flock from hanging around on top of the feeder and fouling the feed.

6. In use: Add feed and chickens and voila — a stay-dry chicken feeder!

Originally published in the June/July 2013 issue of Backyard Poultry andregularly vetted for accuracy.